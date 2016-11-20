Sandy Cohen released from his scholarship

Junior guard Sandy Cohen has asked for and been granted release from his scholarship, as first reported by Mark Miller of the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook. Marquette officially announced the move a few hours later.

“We want to thank Sandy for his contributions to the program over the last three seasons and wish him the best of luck in the future,” head coach Steve Wojciechowski said in a statement.

Cohen was used sparingly by Wojciechowski this season. He averaged six minutes a game in three appearances, the fewest of any scholarship player on the roster. He was 0 for 4 from the field and grabbed three rebounds. He started the season on a bad foot, turning the ball over twice in five minutes of action against Vanderbilt.

Last season he started 15 of 32 games he appeared in, averaging 23 minutes and 5.9 points per game. He was a big factor for the team defensively, most notably controlling Nigel Hayes in Marquette’s victory against Wisconsin last season.

Cohen was Wojciechowski’s first commit, as he opted to recommit to Marquette in 2014 after opening up his options following the departure of former head coach Buzz Williams. He’s the first scholarship player to transfer from Marquette since Steve Taylor, Jr. left for Toledo in 2015.