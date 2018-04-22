Former Utah State standout McEwen transfers to Marquette

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marquette entered the offseason in desperate need of extra guard depth.Head coach Steve Wojciechowski and staff found exactly that Sunday night.

Former Utah State guard Koby McEwen committed to Marquette Sunday night, per ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. McEwen chose Marquette over Creighton and Grand Canyon.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Toronto averaged 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in his sophomore year with the Aggies. It was a slight improvement from 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in his freshman campaign. Utah State used him on 27.8 percent of possessions and accounted for 27.7 percent of the team’s shots.

McEwen will have to sit out the 2018-’19 season per NCAA transfer rules. He has two years of eligibility left.

This is the second transfer to commit to Marquette this weekend. Fordham graduate transfer Joe Chartouny chose Marquette over Louisville on Friday and will be eligible to play immediately next season.

The additions of McEwen and Chartouny fills all 12 scholarships for next year, barring another unexpected departure. Sophomore Harry Froling left the program days after the team’s NIT loss to Penn State.