BREAKING: 1,800 tickets plan to be released to students, faculty for NMD

1,800 Mquette fans are expected to be allowed at Fiserv Forum for the National Marquette Day game March 6. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Even though students have not been the Sixth Man at Fiserv Forum for the entirety of the 2020-21 men’s basketball season due to the pandemic, Marquette Athletics announced Thursday morning that they are planning to allow 1,800 fans for the March 6 National Marquette Day game.

This comes after the Feb. 3 update about the possibility of fans following the City of Milwaukee Health Department releasing Order 4.4, which adjusted the amount of people at entertainment venues.

The game is slated for 8 p.m. Central Standard Time, as Marquette hosts the Xavier Musketeers. This will be the conclusion of home games for the Golden Eagles, as well as Senior Night, where the team will honor veterans Jamal Cain, Theo John and Koby McEwen.

According to the statement, Marquette Athletics will “communicate directly with individuals/groups identified in the ticket distribution plan, including students, play/staff family members, athletic department personnel and donors.”

It was the Milwaukee Health Department, as well as the Bucks, who have paired to formulate a plan that allows for 10% capacity of fans, which is 1,800 people.

Seating will be socially distanced throughout Fiserv, but the majority of tickets will be available to Marquette students. There will be plenty of health and safety protocols in place including mandatory face masks, a timed-entry system to reduce gatherings of fans at entrances, as well as remaining seated at all times.

The team is currently 6-7 at Fiserv Forum. In head coach Steve Wojciechowski’s first season in 2014-15, the Golden Eagles were 10-8 at home, but under Wojciechowski Marquette has never had a losing season on its home floor.

This story was written by Zoe Comerford. She can be reached at isabel.comerford@marquette.edu or on Twitter @zoe_comerford.