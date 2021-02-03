BREAKING: Athletics releases update about possibility of fans at Fiserv, official National Marquette Day announced

The Marquette men’s basketball team warms up before their game against Butler on Feb. 2 (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Due to the City of Milwaukee Health Department releasing Order 4.4 regarding the gathering limit guidelines for entertainment venues, Marquette Athletics is pairing with the Bucks and Fiserv Forum to figure out if there is a possibility that players’ families and staff may be allowed to attend home games, beginning with the team’s outing against Creighton Feb. 6.

The statement said that Athletics will work with university officials to evaluate if family attendance at other home events on campus, like at the Al McGuire Center, Valley Fields and the Helfaer Tennis Stadium and Recreation Center, may occur.

Besides the Creighton game Saturday, the last home game is March 6 against Xavier, which will be both National Marquette Day and Senior Day as the team honors veterans Theo John, Koby McEwen and Jamal Cain.

“Marquette Athletics will continue to explore with Fiserv Forum staff, university leaders and city health officials the opportunity the new order presents for potential expanded fan attendance at the game on March 6,” the statement said.

This story was written by Zoe Comerford. She can be reached at isabel.comerford@marquette.edu or on Twitter @zoe_comerford.