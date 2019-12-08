BREAKING: Car catches fire across from Al McGuire Center

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A silver minivan caught fire near 12th and Wells streets near the Al McGuire Center around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The car’s driver, a man not affiliated with Marquette, was driving in the area when his car overheated. The man’s engine caught fire but no one was inside the car or injured, university spokesperson Chris Stolarski said.

Marquette University Police Department and the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the incident. Officials on the scene did not provide additional details.

Annie Mattea and Sydney Czyzon contributed to this story.

This story is developing.