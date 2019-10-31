BREAKING: Car catches on fire near 16th and Wisconsin

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A car caught on fire outside Haggerty Hall near 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue Thursday night around 8:30 p.m.

Marquette University Police Department and the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the incident.

Some students in the College of Engineering studying in Olin Engineering Hall witnessed the aftermath of the car fire.

Nicole Deguzman, a senior in the College of Engineering, said the firefighters sawed the hood off the car to spray the engine. She said they put the fire out “pretty quick.”

“It was smoking when I got out there, and they were just pouring water on it,” Michael Offe, a senior in the College of Engineering, said.

Will Gately, a junior in the College of Engineering, said it smelled like burning rubber outside from the fire.

Jason Ruetten, a senior in the College of Engineering, said a friend sent a Snapchat video of the car fire before the students went outside to see it for themselves.

“I saw it and ran outside, and then two minutes later, came back in here,” Deguzman said.

No fire alarms went off in the building, the students said.

“The smoke looked like it was going to get inside for a hot second,” Deguzman said.

When the students exited the building to see the fire, they were met with an unexpected surprise: a snowball fight.

“We had a snowball fight with the firefighters,” Will Gately, a junior in the College of Engineering, said about the moments after the fire was extinguished.

“They started it first,” Offe added.

MUPD did not provide additional details. University spokespeople did not immediately respond for comment.

This story is developing.