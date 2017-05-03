The student news site of Marquette University

Morrow to transfer from Nebraska to Marquette

John Steppe, Wire Sports ReporterMay 3, 2017Leave a Comment

Ed Morrow is the first transfer Steve Wojciechowski (pictured) has added this offseason.

Photo by Austin Anderson

Marquette men’s basketball is one step closer to filling its remaining vacant scholarship spots following the commitment of Nebraska transfer Ed Morrow.

Morrow, a 6-foot-7 forward from Chicago, was Nebraska’s third-leading scorer last season, averaging 9.4 points per game. However, Morrow left the Huskers to “venture out to pursue dreams and aspirations in a career.” The Omaha World-Herald reported Morrow was frustrated with playing center instead of power forward.

Morrow will have to redshirt the 2017-’18 season, but will have two years of eligibility remaining after next season.

At Marquette, Morrow will join a crowded group of power forwards. Matt Heldt, Theo John, Ike Eke and Harry Froling are already on Marquette’s roster. Marquette is also expected to pick up at least one power forward in the Class of 2018 via traditional recruiting.

Morrow’s commitment leaves Marquette with one remaining scholarship for 2017-’18 and one for 2018-’19 with Brendan Bailey already committed to the 2018 class. This could have an impact on the recruiting trail as Marquette has vigorously pursued several power forwards including Joey Hauser, Race Thompson and Jarvis Thomas, who would all arrive on campus in time for the 2018-’19 season.

Marquette cannot officially comment on Morrow’s commitment yet, but assistant coach Stan Johnson tweeted moments after Morrow’s decision, “We got better today!”

Morrow also took visits to Iowa State and Pitt before choosing the Golden Eagles.

