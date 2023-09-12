The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette and Wisconsin play in first volleyball match at Fiserv Forum

Raquel Ruiz, Sports Reporter
September 12, 2023
Photo by Katie Craig
Wisconsin vs. Marquette is the first-ever volleyball game in Fiserv Forum.

Marquette will take on the No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers in a women’s volleyball match at Fiserv Forum Sept. 13.

“A whole lot of people have done a lot of work to get us in this type of environment, in this kind of stage for the sport of volleyball and Marquette volleyball,” Marquette head coach Ryan Theis said Sunday.

It will be the first volleyball game at Fiserv Forum in history. It has the potential of hosting 17,385 fans which would make it the largest crowd in an indoor arena for a regular season volleyball match. 

Before Wednesday, the largest crowd Marquette has played in front of at the Al McGuire Center is 3,175, achieved during its 3-0 sweep against then-No. 16 Creighton last season. That is 14,210 fans less than the crowd the Golden Eagles could play in front of Wednesday.

Student section tickets are sold out, but a limited number of upper bowl tickets are available.  

Students that had season tickets to the men’s basketball season got first chance to claim student section tickets for Wednesday’s game. The tickets were free. After Marquette announced these tickets, they all were claimed 40 minutes later. Then an additional round of tickets were claimed this morning. Sections 111, 122 and rows CCC, DDD, 1-8 in sections 105-107 will be reserved for Marquette students.

The game could be the 10th-highest attended volleyball match in history if sold out, narrowly beating Stanford versus Texas in the CHI Health Center Dec. 17, 2016. 

“We’re going to try and take every opportunity to give our fans a good show,” Theis said.

This article was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @raquelrz15.
