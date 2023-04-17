Duffy adds Patriot League Player of the Year to roster

Frannie Hottinger was named the Patriot League Player of the Year this past season after averaging 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game at Lehigh University. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh University.)

Marquette women’s basketball has made its first move of the offseason, landing the commitment of former Lehigh University guard Frannie Hottinger.

Hottinger made the announcement Monday afternoon on her Instagram page.

“Next chapter!! Cannot wait to be a Golden Eagle,” Hottinger said in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frannie Hottinger (@frannie.hottinger)

Hottinger averaged a near double-double as a senior last season with 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, which earned her Patriot League Player of the Year honors.

The addition of Hottinger is big for head coach Megan Duffy, who will have a young team next season. With Hottinger, Duffy adds a knowledgeable player who can be a leader in place of senior forward Chloe Marotta.

Hottinger’s scoring ability will also be an added bonus to the Golden Eagles as she is a versatile player that can score across layups, mid-range shots and 3-pointers. She also has the ability to play the point if Duffy chooses to use senior guard Jordan King at the wing at times during the game.

The 6-foot-1 guard previously played with Marquette junior forward Liza Karlen on the AAU Circuit in Minnesota.

Marquette now has five scholarship positions to fill on its roster for next season after Makiyah Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal and Juliana Okosun announced that her college basketball career is over.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached [email protected] or on Twitter @JackAlbrightMU.