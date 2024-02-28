The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MUWBB-St. John’s takeaways: Lackluster offense, scoring droughts spell disaster, senior scoring

Byline photo of Raquel Ruiz
Raquel Ruiz, Sports ReporterFebruary 28, 2024
%28Photo+courtesy+of+Marquette+Athletics.%29
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

The energy was ever present in the Al McGuire Center before the game even started as Marquette women’s basketball (21-7, 10-7 Big East) honored its five seniors for Senior Day. 

But in the end, the Golden Eagles didn’t have enough energy to beat the St. John’s Red Storm, ending in a 56-50 loss Tuesday night.

Here are three takeaways from the defeat: 

Golden Eagles’ offense couldn’t get the job done

Marquette looked a step behind St. John’s offensively all night, and trailed at halftime, 30-27, for just the sixth time this season.

“In the first half, we had some great cuts and opportunities,” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said. “We just missed some few, a few easy baskets.”

The Golden Eagles then never held a lead in the second half and couldn’t complete the comeback. They shot a season-low 29.7% from the field and 22.7% from beyond the arc.

“Just got to find a different way to win,” senior guard Jordan King said.

Marquette fell victim to scoring droughts 

The Golden Eagles scored only eight points in the entire third quarter. Six of those eight came in the final minute of the frame.

Senior forward Liza Karlen got a basket at the start of the second half, but for the nine minutes following that make, it was crickets for Marquette’s offense.

The Golden Eagles shot 0-for-10 and 0-for-3 from deep during the near-quarter-long drought, and 3-for-16 overall in the period.

“We’ve always been a team that’s been able to find ways to win when that happens,” King said. “So whether that’s on the defensive end, rebounding, and those are just a couple areas that I thought we could have been better at.”

Seniors led Marquette in scoring

Only two Golden Eagles finished with double-digit points: King and Karlen.

Karlen put up the most points on Marquette (15) and King was right behind with 14.

But the rest of the seniors have also played an important role this season, each shining in their own roles8

Duffy said that in the future, she and the rest of coaching staff need to help them out.

“Those five [seniors] mean the world to me and our staff,” Duffy said. “We [coaches] got to figure out how to be better for them and put them in some easier situations.”  

This article was written by Raquel Ruiz. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @RaquelRuizMU.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Coach Megan Duffy
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette's Senior Day spoiled by St. John's in 56-50 loss
Sophomore guard Kenzie Hare set the record for most threes made by a second-year player (76).
Kenzie Hare breaking records with her sophomore 'swagger'
Plugged-in: A week of record-breaking performances
Plugged-in: A week of record-breaking performances
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette routs Xavier 86-60 in third straight win
Also tagged with frannie hottinger
Liza Karlen leads Marquette with 7.4 rebounds per game.
How rebounding has become a pillar of Marquette under Megan Duffy
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
MUWBB-Georgetown takeaways: Golden Eagles overcome slow start and poor offense, still control the glass
Liza Karlen earned her third double-double in her last four games in Marquettes win over Georgetown. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Golden Eagles scrape 52-38 win over Georgetown
Senior forward Liza Karlen finished Marquettes 67-39 win over Bucknell with her third double-double of the season and second in the last three games. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Karlen earns third double-double in No. 18 Marquette's 67-39 win over Bucknell
Also tagged with Jordan King
Liza Karlen had her 12th 20-point game of the season. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette rallies to beat Seton Hall, 68-62
Liza Karlen drives to the hoop in Marquettes 55-52 loss to Villanova.
Women's basketball loses 55-52 nail-biter to Villanova
Jordan King drives to the hoop in Marquettes 59-52 upset win over UConn Feb. 9, 2023.
PREVIEW: Marquette looks to get revenge against UConn Tuesday night
Sophomore guard Kenzie Hare (12) led Marquette with 21 points in a team-high 39 minutes. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 22 Marquette goes cold down the stretch in 66-63 loss to Villanova
About the Contributor
Raquel Ruiz, Sports Reporter
Raquel Ruiz is a first-year student from Mundelein, Illinois studying digital media and is a Sports Reporter for the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys playing volleyball, volunteering in her local community, spending time with friends and family and binge-watching tv shows. She is excited to learn from different people and explore what it is like to be a journalist in the media field.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *