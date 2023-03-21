Makiyah Williams announces transfer from Marquette after two seasons

Four days after the women’s basketball season ended in the NCAA Tournament, sophomore forward Makiyah Williams announced she will be transferring from Marquette. She made the announcement on her Instagram page Tuesday night.

“First I would like to thank God, who has blessed me with an incredible two years. Two years of growth, encouragement, and teachable moments,” Williams said in the post.

I appreciate being able to work and grow with a dominate group of girls as my teammates, and the support of Marquette fans. I thank God, my family and friends who have seen me through these two years. I am excited to say I have entered the transfer portal, I am looking forward to what my next years of college basketball will bring for me.”

Williams came to Marquette ranked as the No. 6 ranked prospect in the state of Illinois on Prep Girls Hoops. She hit the 1,000 point milestone for her career in just her junior year of high school while being named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State team after averaging 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks per game in 2020-21.

However, due to the Golden Eagles depth in the forward position with Lauren Van Kleunen, Liza Karlen and Chloe Marotta, Williams struggled to find a prominent role on the team.

In the Chicago, Illinois natives’ two seasons at Marquette, she finished with 2.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.

She came off the bench in each of her 38 appearances.

