WBB Portal Watch: Some players that can provide depth to Duffy’s roster next season

The bench will look different for the Marquette women’s basketball team next season.

Senior forward Chloe Marotta, a pillar in the Golden Eagles’ lineup, has run out of NCAA eligibility. Sophomore forward Makiyah Williams is transferring after two seasons at Marquette. Junior forward Julianna Okosun, who spent much of this season away from the team, announced she was ending her college basketball career in an Instagram post March 19.

While the Golden Eagles have had a deep rotation with their guards all season, the same cannot be said about their forwards.

Coming into this year, Marquette had six forwards. Then, junior forward Liza Karlen missed seven games with a mouth injury, bumping that number down to five. With Okosun away from the team, it became four for a short period of time.

This lack of depth showed itself on the court.

In the Big East Tournament semifinals, Karlen and Marotta got into foul trouble early and had to sit out. In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the same thing happened down the stretch.

In numerous big games this season, Marquette had to run with four guards and one forward.

But, with three open scholarship positions, head coach Megan Duffy can solve that dilemma and fill the gaps left by the exiting players.

Here’s a look at some of the forwards Duffy could go after:

1. Tirzah Moore | 6-foot-0 | Two years of eligibility

Moore is a different kind of Golden Eagle.

The sophomore forward spent the last two seasons at Oral Roberts University where she averaged 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds while making 51 starts.

During the 2021-22 season, Moore was named Summit League Freshman of the Year. This season, meanwhile, she earned conference first-team honors. However, Oral Roberts has gone 28-34 in its last two seasons, which prompted her to enter the transfer portal.

As a sophomore, Moore would be a replacement that could develop under Duffy for multiple seasons and solidify herself as a leader by the time she graduates.

2. Frannie Hottinger | 6-foot-1 | One year of eligibility

From Inner Grove Heights Minnesota, Hottinger has spent the past four seasons at Lehigh University and was named the 2022-23 Patriot League Player of the Year after averaging 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. This is almost double the points and rebounds she had during her junior season.

Hottinger is a versatile player who can score layups, mid-range shots and 3-pointers, while also dominating the offensive and defensive glass. She is a good facilitator, using pick-and-rolls and kick-out passes to create space and open shots for her teammates.

With Marotta gone, an experienced player who can bring knowledge will be valuable for the younger Marquette team, even if her production drops.

3. Destiny Adams | 6-foot-3 | Two years of eligibility

Adams is one of two University of North Carolina players to enter the transfer portal in the past month.

The sophomore forward has not been able to find a consistent role with the Tar Heels despite averaging 17.1 minutes per game this season. She was second on the team in steals with an average of 1.5 steals per game and second on the team in blocks with an average of 0.8 blocks per game.

Adams started four games this season and played the role of a key reserve for North Carolina, often being the first big off the bench. When on the court, Adams provided a strong presence in the post.

While she wouldn’t necessarily provide experience, the 6-foot-3 Manchester Township, New Jersey native has talent at a high level, brings energy and would help Marquette in the paint.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached [email protected] or on Twitter @JackAlbrightMU.