Women’s basketball earns at-large bid to NCAA Tournament

After last year’s WNIT appearance, the Marquette women’s basketball team is dancing again.

The Golden Eagles heard its name called as an at-large bid during Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show on ESPN.

Marquette, a No. 9 seed in this year’s tournament, will take on No. 8 seed South Florida Friday afternoon in Columbia, South Carolina.

Four additional Big East teams earned selection to the tournament: UConn (No. 2 seed), Villanova (No. 4), Creighton (No. 6) and St. John’s (No. 11).

Led by two All-Big East First Team selections, senior guard Jordan King and senior forward Chloe Marotta, Marquette sits with a 21-10 overall record and a 13-7 record in conference play.

Before falling to top-seeded UConn in the Big East Tournament March 5, Marquette took down St. John’s in the quarterfinals. The Golden Eagles win over the Red Storm helped solidify their NCAA Tournament chances.

It is the second time Marquette has been brought to March Madness under head coach Megan Duffy. The last time the Golden Eagles were in the tournament came in 2021 but their visit was short lived as they loss to Virginia Tech in the first round. King and Marotta combined for 14 rebounds, 10 points and nine assists.

Marotta makes her third NCAA Tournament appearance with the Golden Eagles.

This is Marquette’s 13 overall NCAA Tournament appearance. The Golden Eagles are 6-13 overall in the Big Dance and have never made it past the second round.

Marquette is 1-1 as a No. 9 seed all-time.

