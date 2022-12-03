PREVIEW: No. 24 Marquette looks to stay undefeated in Big East play against Seton Hall

No. 24 Marquette looks to remain undefeated in Big East play as it heads to South Orange, New Jersey to face the Seton Hall Pirates (5-3, 1-0 Big East).

The Golden Eagles (7-1, 1-0 Big East) opened their Big East campaign on Friday beating to the Georgetown Hoyas 78-57.

Senior guard Jordan King finished Marquette’s Big East opener with 23 points, followed by junior forward Liza Karlen’s 15 points and 12 rebounds. Senior forward Chloe Marotta also finished with a double-double, netting 12 points and getting 14 boards.

Seton Hall heads into Sunday’s game coming off of a win at Xavier Friday. Senior guard Lauren Park-Lane led the Pirates with 24 points in their 74-55 win over the Musketeers. Graduate student forward Sidney Cook added 15 points and 10 rebounds on the night.

Fun Facts:

Marquette enters the week ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the first time under Duffy. The Golden Eagles are also ranked No. 24 in the WBCA Coaches Poll, moving up from 25 the week prior.

Seton Hall is 222nd in the country in rebounds per game with 36.25 while Marquette is 27th in the country in rebounds per game with 44.50.

After finishing 24-13, 12-8 Big East last season, Seton Hall was picked tied for fourth in the conferences Preseason Coaches’ Poll with 68 votes. Marquette was picked sixth in the poll with 56 votes.

Seton Hall is last in the Big East in rebound margin (-1.1) while Marquette is third (+9.2).

A Look Back:

The Golden Eagles lead the all-time series 17-10.

In the last matchup, Marquette defeated Seton Hall 62-43 at the Al McGuire Center.

Key Players:

Karlen leads Marquette with 13 blocks on the season and 14.3 points per contest this season. The St. Paul, Minnesota native has been dominant on both sides of the court this season.

Marotta leads the Golden Eagles with 69 rebounds and is the third highest scorer averagin g 13.4 points per game.

points per game. Park-Lane has started every game this season for Seton Hall and leads the Pirates with 20.4 points per game and 15 3-pointers made. The Wilmington, Delaware native has averaged 38.3 minutes per game this season, a team high.

the Pirates with 20.4 points per game and 15 3-pointers made. The Wilmington, Delaware native has averaged 38.3 minutes per game this season, a team high. Cooks has a team-high 59 rebounds and a team-high 11 blocks for Seton Hall.

Keys to the Game:

Marquette: Contain Park-Lane. Last time the Golden Eagles played the Pirates in New Jersey, Park-Lane scored 25 points and shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Seton Hall: Get rebounds. The Pirates have struggled to dominate the paint all season and if that continues the Golden Eagles will get easy buckets and transition points.

How to follow:

WATCH: BIG EAST Digital Network on FloSports. Note a subscription is required to watch.

Live Updates on Twitter: @JackAlbrightMU and @MUWireSports.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached [email protected] or on Twitter @JackAlbrightMU.