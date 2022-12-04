No. 24 Marquette suffers first loss in Big East play

Marquette women’s basketball during a huddle in its season opener win against Fairleigh Dickinson Nov. 7 at the Al McGuire Center.

No. 24 Marquette women’s basketball traveled to South Orange, New Jersey to face Seton Hall Sunday afternoon in hopes of opening up Big East play at 2-0.

However, Seton Hall senior’s Lauren Park-Lane and Sidney Cooks had other plans, as the Pirates sent the Golden Eagles back to Milwaukee with a 82-78 loss. Park-Lane and Cooks combined for 54 points on the afternoon.

It took exactly 15 seconds for Jordan King to get on the board with her first triple of the afternoon!#MUWBB pic.twitter.com/IJlr3YPbrx — Marquette WBB (@MarquetteWBB) December 4, 2022

Senior guard Jordan King opened the scoring for Marquette hitting a 3-pointer 15 seconds into the game. The rest of the quarter was give-and-take as neither team was able to gain a lasting advantage.

Cooks scored 11 of Seton Hall’s 20 points in the first 20 minutes as the Pirates trailed the Golden Eagles 21-20 heading into the second quarter.

Seton Hall took over the second quarter as the Pirates went on a 14-0 run to solidify their 40-33 lead heading into halftime.

Marquette only scored 12 points in the second quarter, eight of which came from senior forward Chloe Marotta.

“We all took pride in playing defense,” Park-Lane said in an interview with Big East Digital Network’s Meghan Caffrey. “We take that very personal, getting scored on.”

In the first half, the Golden Eagles had zero points off the bench compared to the Pirates who had 11 points off the bench.

Marquette slowed the game down at the start of the third quarter, outscoring Seton Hall 14-7 heading into the media timeout to tie the game 47-47.

By the end of the third quarter, the Pirates responded going on a 7-0 run to extend their lead to 56-49.

Both teams scored 16 points in the third quarter and Marquette shot 26.3% compared to Seton Hall’s 28.6%.

The Golden Eagles started the fourth quarter hot, outscoring the Pirates 7-2, making it a two point game and forcing a Seton Hall timeout.

The Pirates ended the game in dominant fashion with Park-Lane scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter, which led to the final outcome of 82-78.

“We want everybody to know that we’re coming, we’re an NCAA tournament team and we want everyone to know that,” Park-Lane said to Caffrey.

Seton Hall out-rebounded Marquette 40-37 on the game.

Marquette had its best free throw shooting performance of the season, making 19-of-20 from the charity stripe.

Off the bench, senior forward Kae Satterfield finished the game with 12 points, making her the third-highest scorer for Seton Hall.

As for Marquette, Marotta led the night with a career-high 30 points to go along with 12 rebounds, while shooting a perfect 12-for-12 from the charity stripe.

The Golden Eagles (7-2, 1-1 Big East) will travel back to Milwaukee as they play host Morgan State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST.

