No. 16 Marquette wins its 20th game of the season in a sweep at Butler

Ella Foti (7) celebrates after a point in Marquette volleyball’s 3-0 win over Xavier at the Cintas Center. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

On Friday night inside Hinkle Fieldhouse, the No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles took down the Butler Bulldogs in straight sets (25-15, 26-24, 25-21).

The first set started out close, going back and forth until Marquette was able to get out to an 18-11 lead while on a 4-0 scoring run. The seven-point lead would be too much for Butler to overcome as the Golden Eagles scored the final four points of the set to win it 25-15.

Marquette hit .515 in the set while holding Butler to hitting .133.

In the second set, Butler held an early 10-7 lead. While on a 3-0 run Marquette was able to tie the set at 16. Butler battled back and got out to a 22-18 lead while on a 5-1 scoring run to force a Marquette timeout.

Marquette was able to tie the set at 23 before taking their first lead of the set on a 3-0 run which won them the set 26-24.

The Golden Eagles hit .318 in the set and Butler hit .282.

Marquette opened the third set on a 3-0 run before Butler responded with one of their own. The Golden Eagles would later go on a 4-0 scoring run to take a 13-8 lead thanks to the pressure sophomore defensive specialist Jadyn Garrison put on Butler from the service line.

It would be too much for Butler to come back from as Marquette eventually won the last set 25-21.

As a team Marquette hit .325 on the match and Butler hit .216.

Leading the way for Marquette was junior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton with 14 kills and five digs.

Sophomore setter Ella Foti also contributed to the Marquette win with 11 kills, two service aces and six digs.

The Golden Eagles (20-2, 11-1 Big East) next match is Friday when they return home to the Al McGuire Center for a match against Georgetown (4-18, 2-9 Big East) at 7 p.m.

This article was written by Ben Schultz. He can be reached at benjamin.a.schultz@marquette.edu or on Twitter @benschultz52.