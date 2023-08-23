Marquette volleyball enters the 2023 season with historic projections.

In 2022, the Golden Eagles finished 29-4 overall, 18-0 at home and went to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history. They took home a share of the Big East regular season title and earned five selections to the All-Big East Team, a program high.

Now, in head coach Ryan Theis’ 10th season at the helm, a lot is on the line. No. 12 Marquette has a gauntlet schedule, a star-studded lineup and its highest preseason ranking in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 Poll.

“It’s gonna be tough. We got a pretty tough schedule,” Theis said about the upcoming year. “A lot of it comes down to execution at the beginning, and hopefully not giving away too many points and sneaking a couple of wins in there.”

Seven of the Golden Eagles’ 11 non-conference games will be against teams in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Three of their opponents are ranked in the Top-10 in the AVCA Preseason Poll, five are in the Top-25 and two more teams (Kansas and Tennessee) received votes.

“We have a lot of really exciting matches and a really good schedule this season, which is always really exciting to know that you’re gonna play with the best of the best,” junior outside hitter Jenna Reitsma said. “It makes it that much more exciting to know that we’re right up there with them and once again, we get the opportunity to prove ourselves and have some really fun matches ahead.”

Most of Marquette’s starters from last year are returning to the roster and four Golden Eagles were named to the 2023 All-Big East Preseason Team, the most of anyone in the conference.

“Our biggest strength is the fact that we’re returning so many people, and we’re all really comfortable with one another,” senior middle blocker Carsen Murray said. “This year, we’re even more confident because we know what we can do and we’ve done it together.”

Marquette starts play Friday against No. 24 Western Kentucky in the Flyer Invitational in Dayton, Ohio. Here is a breakdown of the roster:

Setter

The Golden Eagles return last season’s Big East Setter of the Year and one of four unanimous selections to the 2023 All-Big East Preseason Team, junior Yadhira Anchante.

Anchante was the maestro behind Marquette’s offense in 2022, helping the Golden Eagles become the No. 9 ranked team in assists per set (13.34) and the No. 7 ranked team in kills per set (14.41) among all Division 1 women’s volleyball programs. She was ranked No. 22 among all setters in assists per set with an average of 10.78 and averaged 73.5 assists per error committed.

Before Anchante was at Marquette, it ran a two-setter lineup. But once the Lima, Peru native joined Theis’ roster, he made her the lone setter on the court.

Outside/Right-Side Hitter

There is a lot of firepower on the Golden Eagles roster, and it starts with hometown slugger Aubrey Hamilton.

Hamilton, a Hartland, Wisconsin native and Arrowhead High School alum, led Marquette in kills per set with 3.45 and earned herself a spot on the 2022 All-Big East Team. She hit .247 on over 1,000 swings, while also recording 61 blocks. She joined the Golden Eagles last year after playing two seasons at Notre Dame.

Along with Hamilton, Reitsma was another key member of Marquette’s offensive firepower.

Reitsma started all 33 matches last season in which she averaged 2.7 kills per set and 2.67 digs per set. She also had 50 aces on the season, good enough for the 12th most in a single season in program history.

Sophomore Ella Foti, who is listed as a setter and right-side, looks to be mainly hitting while Anchante remains the only setter, much like last year. She averaged 2.21 kills per set, 0.26 aces per set and 1.21 digs per set while hitting .306 last season.

Sophomores Ella Holmstrom, Natalie Ring and Sienna Ifill round out the Golden Eagles’ hitting group.

Middle Blocker

Murray, the second unanimous decision to the preseason team from Marquette along with Anchante, was slated to be the primary middle blocker. Last season, she was on the Big East Weekly Honor Roll three times and was a unanimous member of the 2022 All-Big East Team.

But, after being spotted injured on the sidelines during the volleyball open scrimmage Aug. 20, it remains unclear whether or not she will be fit for the start of the season and when she will be cleared to play.

In addition to the walking boot, Murray also has crutches. #muvb — Kristin Parisi (@KristinParisiMU) August 20, 2023

Junior Hattie Bray is likely to fill Murray’s shoes if she is injured for the start of the season. After redshirting her first year, Bray finished her sophomore season with an average of 2.16 kills per set and 85 blocks. She was named to the 2022 All-Big East Team and the All-Freshman Team.

Sophomore Morgan Daugherty and senior Anastasija Svetnik are the other two middle-blockers that Theis has at his disposal. Neither saw much playing time last year, but if Murray is sidelined, they could see the court more frequently.

Defensive Specialist/Libero

A major question looming over Marquette’s head this season is who will replace long-time defensive specialist Carly Skrabak.

The Golden Eagles lost Skrabak — who had been at Marquette since 2020 and played in every game last season — after she transferred to Cincinnati for her final year.

But, the two newcomers for the Golden Eagles, graduate student Sarah Kushner and first-year Molly Berezowitz, are both defensive specialists that will help fill the Skrabak-sized hole in Marquette’s lineup.

“They both are just super bubbly, super fun people to be around and have really been great addition so far to our team,” Reitsma said. “I’m excited to see how they work with us more this fall and the next year.”

Kushner transfers from Illinois State, where she played against Marquette as an outside hitter. When she was being recruited by Theis, there were early conversations about switching her position to defensive specialist.

“With Carly graduating, it seemed like it wouldn’t be a terrible idea to pick up a DS (defensive specialist), libero type,” Theis said. “She was willing to make that change for a fifth (year) to try and play at as high a level as she could.”

The Golden Eagles have juniors Samantha Naber and Jadyn Garrison and sophomore Adriana Studer to help on the defensive side of the ball as well.

“Our group of non-starters that returns in my opinion has all gotten better,” Theis said about the liberos. “Everybody’s gonna have some different roles and they’ll fill in for those seniors that are gone.”

Full non-conference schedule

Aug. 25: No. 24 Western Kentucky (Dayton, Ohio)

Aug. 25: Drake (Dayton, Ohio)

Aug. 26: Dayton (Dayton, Ohio)

Sept. 1: No. 16 Purdue (Lawrence, Kansas)

Sept. 2: Kansas (Lawrence, Kansas)

Sept. 8: No. 5 Pitt (Al McGuire Center)

Sept. 10: Tennessee (Al McGuire Center)

Sept. 13: No. 2 Wisconsin (Fiserv Forum)

Sept. 14: Milwaukee (Klotsche Center)

Sept. 16: Air Force (Al McGuire Center)

Sept. 17: No. 9 Oregon (Al McGuire Center)