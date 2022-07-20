JOURNAL: Summertime Self-Discovery Guide

Ninety days, three months, too long or too short; there are plenty of different ways to describe the amount of time that most summers last. Especially when summer days become a bit too long and doing nothing isn’t as relaxing as it used to be, it can be hard to find activities to fill the time. With that, here is a short list of activities that you can do that might help you to make the most of the summer and even discover something new about yourself.

1. Connect with a new playlist or podcast

Podcasts and playlists are great ways to expand your horizons of the world. Whether you are looking for new recipes or a nail-biting true crime mystery, podcasts come in all shapes and sizes. Try something new! And let’s be honest, if you are anything like me, you’ve been listening to the same albums and artists since last winter. Now is the perfect time to let the auditory universe show you something new. Try out Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist or choose your favorite genre and press play on the first album that pops up in that category.

2. Get outside

Milwaukee’s summer temperatures know how to reach the 90s, but for the most part, each day tops out around the 70 or 80 degree mark, what some might call “perfect weather.” Even with Milwaukee’s cloudy skies, most days are great opportunities to kayak down the Milwaukee River or hike Seven Bridges Trail or the Riverside Park branch of the Urban Ecology Center. Another option: head to Bradford Beach and work on evening out that farmers tan.

3. Take some personal time to reflect

For some, summers are a much needed break from the hustle and bustle that comes with the other nine months of the year, a time to focus on mental health and find balance. Whether that is taking 15 minutes to let the world slip away through meditation, or journaling about your daily activities, sometimes a break from everything is just what you need to connect with who you are.

4. Spend time with those you love

In the fast-paced society that we live in, family and friends can sometimes become the only things that tie us to the ground. Family vacations and time spent with loved ones during the summer months are perfect for laughs and good times, creating memories that will last forever and make you forget the troubles of everyday life, at least for a little while.

This story was written by Kimberly Cook. She can be reached at kimberly.cook@marquette.edu.