Whether it’s hiking, kayaking, swimming or shopping, there are many outdoor activities around Milwaukee for everyone to enjoy. Here are a few to cross off your bucket list this summer.

Enjoy a day on the water at Veterans Park

Veterans Park is a 14-acre lagoon located along Lake Michigan’s shore, where people can come to kayak, canoe, paddle board or pedal boat. You can also walk, run or bike along the trail to experience a scenic view of the lake. The park offers an open, grassy area for flying kites as well.

Veterans Park is open daily 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Prices start at $11 hourly.

Have a beach day at Bradford Beach

Bradford Beach is located in the center of Lincoln Memorial Drive, conveniently four miles away from campus. Here, you can enjoy activities such as sunbathing, swimming, volleyball and more.

Bailey Doyle, a junior in the College of Communication, says that, for her, this place is a nice reminder of home.

“I’m originally from California so it’s nice having the lake,” Doyle says. “Bradford is also so close to Marquette and I always meet new people whenever I go.”

The beach also has free parking and is open every day from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hike Lapham Peak

Lapham Peak is 26 miles from downtown Milwaukee, and offers a 7.9-mile trail including novice and intermediate levels. It is open year-round, and hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Daily admission costs $8 for vehicles with Wisconsin license plates and $11 for out-of-state plates.

Go to a Milwaukee Brewer’s game

Now that American Family Field is welcoming fans back into the field at 100% capacity, go enjoy a Brewer’s game with your friends and family.

“It was so nice to tailgate with my roommates and be in the stadium again,” Rachael Beech, a junior in the College of Business Administration, says. “It was odd though being around so many people again, it’s like things are finally getting back to normal.”

American Family Field also hosts Student Nights on Friday’s, where high school and college students can purchase $9 to $15 tickets to the game.

Pick your own fruit at Barthel’s Fruit Farm

During the summer months, visitors are able to pick strawberries at Barthel’s Fruit Farm. You must purchase a bag for picking when you arrive and then you pay for what you pick based on weight. Hours may vary depending on the weather, number of people and how quickly the berries ripen. Make sure to call 262-242-2737 for current hours before heading over.

Attend walking food tours on Brady Street

Brady Street tours start at 11:15 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and last two and a half to three hours. The tour spans 1.25 miles where you’re able to sample pizza, cannoli, tacos, salami, prosciutto, olives, cottage pie and a Milwaukee-brewed beer. Prices range from $35-$60 a person. Since Brady Street was originally settled by Italian and Polish immigrants, you may also be able to hear stories from some of these immigrants throughout the tour.

Shop at South Shore Farmers Market

South Shore Farmer’s Market is hosting its 22nd annual farmers market offering fruit, vegetables, a variety of meats and plants as well as baked goods. The farmer’s market will be open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will also feature live music for people to enjoy while having a picnic with friends and family.

On rainy days, visit Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory

Get a sense of the outdoors at Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, located at 524 S. Layton Boulevard. The Domes include three different environments: the desert dome, the tropical dome and the floral dome.

Admission is $8 for adults with $1 off for Milwaukee residents and $6 for students. Hours are Wednesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This story was written by Bailey Striepling. She can be reached at bailey.striepling@marquette.edu.