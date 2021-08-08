A summer day in the life

Bradford Beach is located in the center of Lincoln Memorial Drive, conveniently four miles away from campus.

Whether it is your first time visiting Milwaukee, or you’re just looking for ways to enjoy the final weeks of summer, Milwaukee offers countless activities for everyone to enjoy. Here are some ideas for a fun-filled day in the city, from sunrise to sunset.

5:00 a.m. – Watch the Sunrise

Visit the Lake Michigan to watch the sun rise above the water. Bask in the warm sun for a while.

6:00 a.m. – Hike Oak Leaf Trail

Milwaukee County Parks boasts over 125 miles of paved trails, including the paved Oak Leaf Trail in the center of Milwaukee. There are also 28 parks around the city that have short, scenic routes.

8:00 a.m. – Enjoy Brunch in the Historic Third Ward

What are weekend mornings in Milwaukee if not for brunch? Sweet Diner is one of many great brunch places to try in the 414. Sweet Diner is located in the Historic Third Ward, the city’s notable art and fashion district near the riverwalk.

10:00 a.m. – Visit a Farmers Market

Next, take the bus over to Shorewood Farmers Market and browse through their rows of fresh, locally-grown produce. Shorewood Farmers Market also sells unique food items, such as frozen pasta from Clario Farms, Brute’s Pizza, freeze-dried snacks from Little Food Co. and more.

11:30 a.m. – Relax at Bradford Beach

Apply your sunscreen, lay out a towel and soak up the sun at Milwaukee’s Bradford Beach. If you get restless, you can also grab a volleyball and begin a pick-up game.

1:00 p.m. – Lunch at Zócalo Food Truck Park

Zócalo gets its name from the Spanish term for plaza or town square. From bagels to arepas to sushi, Milwaukee’s first and only food truck park offers options for everyone in your party. There’s even an ice cream truck for dessert!

3:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous Indoor Activity

Now that you’ve explored some of Milwaukee’s outdoor options, sneak into some air conditioning. Visit amazing museums, such as the Milwaukee Art Museum or Discovery World. Challenge yourself with an escape room at Save Milwaukee, or try your hand at axe throwing with AXE MKE.

For the brave of heart, there are also rock climbing gyms like Bounce Milwaukee. For those who are not fond of heights, practice your bowling skills at an alley like Brown Deer Lanes.

6:00 p.m. – Dinner & Drinks

Recline on a patio for dinner and drinks as dusk settles in. Blue Bat Kitchen and Tequileria, Screaming Tuna and Riverfront Pizzeria all have amazing views of the Milwaukee River. Away from the river and close to Carver Park sits Garfield’s 502, a restaurant that combines live jazz music and authentic southern food.

8:00 p.m. – Sunset

Find your way to the top floor of a parking garage, face west and watch the sunset descend as you reflect on your adventurous day around the city.

This story was written by Randi Haseman. She can reached at randi.haseman@marquette.edu.