Marquette falls to Robert Morris in a afternoon road contest

After a week off, the Marquette men’s lacrosse team was back in action Saturday afternoon taking on Robert Morris in Pennsylvania.

Despite attackers Jake Stegman and Bobby O’Grady netting two goals a piece, the Golden Eagles dropped its second straight game, falling to the Colonials by a score of 10-7 at Joe Walton Stadium.

Both teams traded early goals in the first period, keeping the score close. O’Grady’s two goals and a goal from sophomore midfielder Pierce Washburn were not enough for Marquette to lead after the first period, as Robert Morris lead 3-2.

The Golden Eagles trailed 5-4 at halftime after the Colonials finished the half with back-to-back goals from junior midfielder Ben Starkey and senior attacker Taggart Clark.

Redshirt sophomore midfielder Chris Kirschner and O’Grady put one past the Colonials first-year goalkeeper Nate Randell in the second quarter a piece.

Robert Morris began the third quarter with back-to-back goals from Clark and senior midfielder Colton Lidstone to increase its lead to 6-4.

Neither team would score for the next six minutes, until Marquette redshirt junior midfielder Logan Kreinz netted one to cut the deficit to three.

The Colonials would finish the match with a 3-2 run to secure the win, with goals from Lidstone, Clark and midfielder James Leary.

Clark led the way on the afternoon for Robert Morris with three goals, a ground ball and a caused turnover. It is the sixth hat trick in the last seven games for Clark.

Starkley and graduate student attacker Corson Kealy both finished with two goals a piece for the Colonials. For Starkey, it is the fifth straight game that he has scored a goal.

Marquette finished with four assists on the afternoon, two of which came from first-year attacker Will Foster.

The Colonials outnumbered the Golden Eagles in nearly every category, including shots, saves and ground balls.

Marquette’s 14 ground balls were led by David Lamarca, Noah Verlinde and Mason Woodward who each added three ground balls on the stat sheet.

The Golden Eagles won the face-off battle with the Colonials 14-6 led by redshirt sophomore Luke Williams’s 13 face-off wins.

With the loss, the Golden Eagles are now 2-1 on the road against the Colonials.

Marquette (2-5) will now return to Milwaukee to host Air Force Saturday at Valley Fields. The game is scheduled for 11 am CST and can be streamed on the Marquette University Television Youtube Channel.

