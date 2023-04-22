Marquette drops second straight overtime game, postseason fate on the line

In its final regular season road game, Marquette men’s lacrosse traveled to Villanova for an important Big East matchup.

For the second straight game, the Golden Eagles fell in overtime as graduate student midfielder Austin Fraser scored in extra time to give the 12th-ranked Wildcats the 16-15 victory.

With the loss, Marquette moves to 1-3 in league standings.

Game of runs

Villanova started strong on the afternoon, scoring three uninterrupted goals from Tyler Boes and Matt Licata. Then sophomore attacker Bobby O’Grady ended the Wildcats run with his 34th goal of the season.

The Wildcats quickly brought their lead back up to three when Patrick Daly put one past Golden Eagles first-year goalkeeper Lucas Lawas.

Then the momentum switched as Marquette got goals from senior attacker Jake Stegman and O’Grady to even the score at 4-4 heading into the second quarter.

Villanova opened the second quarter with two goals of its own before senior attacker Devon Cowan set the pace for Marquette as it scored five of its eight goals of the first half in the frame itself.

With a 9-7 lead at half for Marquette, Villanova came out shooting in the third quarter. The Golden Eagles saw their lead extend to three, their largest of the afternoon, after goals from first-year attacker Andrew Bowan and sophomore midfielder Will Foster that brought the score to 11-8.

After losing its lead as Villanova went on another extended run, Marquette found momentum in the fourth quarter finding the net three straight times.

The Wildcats’ lone goal of the fourth quarter came with 33 seconds left when Fraser put one past Lawas to send the contest into overtime tied at 15-15.

despite Marquette having its largest lead of the game, 11-8 after a goal from first-year attack Andrew Bowan and sophomore midfielder Will Foster.

In the final quarter of regulation, Marquette held Villanova to just one goal in the quarter, which came at 33 seconds left to send the contest into overtime.

Fraser’s costly overtime goal

The Wildcats won the overtime face-off and controlled the ball until Fraser fired one past Lawas to provide Villanova with the come from behind win.

Lawas, who was named Big East Freshman of the Week last week, finished with 11 saves on the afternoon.

Statistical Leaders

Marquette’s team depth allowed for seven different players to score at least one goal. Cowan and O’Grady each posted four goals, followed by a hat trick from junior attack, Luke Blanc. Senior defender Mason Woodward picked up three ground balls for the Golden Eagles.

As a unit, Marquette won 14 of 35 taken face-offs.

Big East Tournament Notes

Saturday’s loss to Villanova makes Marquette’s postseason fate harder.

With one game to go in the regular season and a 1-3 conference record, Marquette is tied with Providence for the last spot in the Big East Tournament.

Since the top four teams make the conference tournament, the seeding will come down to the game of the season and tiebreakers for the Golden Eagles.

The Big East Tournament will take place in Milwaukee, May 4-6.

Up Next

Marquette (6-7, 1-3) will play host to Denver on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Valley Fields

This article was written by Ava Mares. She can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @avamaresMU.