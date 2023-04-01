Marquette falls to Providence, 16-14, in Big East opener

The Marquette men’s lacrosse team dropped its Big East opener with a loss of 16-14 on the road against Providence College.

Marquette didn’t go down without a fight as it was stuck in a constant game of catch-up.

Despite Marquette senior attacker, Devon Cowan, scoring the first goal of the game, the Golden Eagles found themselves in an early deficit. After the Cowan goal, the Friars went on to score five uninterrupted goals to close the first frame.

By the end of the fourth quarter, Providence had led by four goals on five separate occasions.

Foster Flourishes

Sophomore attacker Will Foster took the helm for Marquette as he scored within the first 30 seconds of second quarter play.

By the conclusion of the first half, Foster doubled-up his goals on the season as he posted a hat trick.

Foster’s first half performance allowed Marquette to the close the gap that the Friars’ had established early on.

In the third quarter, Foster recorded another goal. With four goals to his name, Foster added one more last in the final quarter to make five breaking his own record of goals in a single game, which was previously three set in the 2022 season.

Statistical Leaders

Other than Foster, Marquette’s roster showed depth with goals by five different players scoring goals.

Graduate student attacker Jackson Rose and sophomore attacker Bobby O’Grady each grabbed a single goal, while first-year Andrew Bowman and junior Luke Blanc contributed two goals apiece.

Cowan grabbed his third goal of the match-up with under three minutes remaining in the contest. The hat trick by Cowan was not enough to catch up to the Friars, who held a consistent average lead of three goals over Marquette.

Senior attacker Jake Stegman contributed five assists on the afternoon.

For the Friars, Matt Grillo recorded five goals of six total shots taken.

As a team, Marquette outshot Providence 53-38 and picked up 35 ground balls compared to the Friars’ 26.

In addition, the Golden Eagles won 18 of 34 face-offs taken. The Achilles heel for Marquette was the in the net, as Providence notched 19 saves, while Marquette had just nine.

Inside the net for Marquette during the first half was Mike Allieri. The junior had five saves and allowed in eight goals. The switch came in the second half when first-year Lucas Lawas took the net for Marquette. Lawas saved four, while also allowing in eight goals.

Next Up

Marquette (5-4, 0-1 Big East) will now return to Valley Fields to host St. John’s April 8.

This article was written by Ava Mares. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @avamaresMU.