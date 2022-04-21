JOURNAL: Marquette Traditions

Real Chili is open until 3 a.m. on the weekends and 2 a.m. during the week.

An array of topics can come to mind when one says, “Marquette University:” Marquette basketball, Milwaukee, a Jesuit institution, the memorable blue and gold color pallet – the list could go on. However, students and alumni have distinctly differing ideas of the university based on the time they are having on campus or have had while at Marquette.

The long-standing traditions at this university are what make Marquette the difference. The list goes on and on, but here are some of the topics that every Marquette student and alum are all too familiar with.

O-Fest

The Marquette Organization Festival is held at the beginning of each semester. In the fall, all of the campus organizations come together to table on the Central Mall lawn between Lalumiere Hall and Raynor Library to recruit new members. The energy is high as students of all different class levels bounce around, grabbing brochures and adding their Marquette emails to numerous email lists.

The spring O-Fest set up is a bit different. Set up in the Alumni Memorial Union Ballrooms and consisting of the same tabling agenda, the pace is much slower and intuitive. The rush of the new school year is no longer as high, and students have discovered new interests and thrown away the old ones. The AMU fills with chatter as students roam with ease as they’re introduced to the new clubs.

Part of this tradition is signing up for an absurd number of clubs to the point where one may fear opening their Marquette email inbox for the next week!

Joan of Arc

The Joan of Arc Chapel: The heart of Marquette’s campus. The building was built in 1420 in France. In 1962, the chapel made the move from New York to Marquette’s campus and has been hosting Masses since 1966.

The Marquette community is brought even closer together through the chapel after the new restoration that was just completed this winter of 2021! Capacity limits of the small building are tested each Tuesday night for 10:00 p.m. Mass as students flood in the doors.

Real Chili

A blurry night out on Marquette’s campus is destined to end at Real Chili on Wells Street. Real Chili is open until 3 a.m. on the weekends and 2 a.m. during the week.

“It (Real Chili) is good after a late night out with friends,” Marco Fiorante, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, says.

Many Marquette students would agree! Upon stumbling in toward the U-shaped counter, you’ll be greeted by fellow Marquette students looking to catch up about school, life and what’s in the new, all while laughing and throwing saltine crackers at one another across the counter.

Murph’s on your 21st

The night of your 21st birthday, be ready at the door of Murph’s Irish Pub on Wells Street at midnight to redeem your iconic “I turned 21 at Murphy’s” shirt! This is a Marquette bucket list item and closet staple.

Mug Night at Caff’s

Cheap drinks on a Thursday night? A college student’s kryptonite and Marquette tradition.

Once you’re old enough to get your Murphy’s shirt, you’re old enough to participate in Mug Night at Caffrey’s on 16th Street, held every Thursday night.

The distinguished blue mug has an initial cost of $5 with $2 refills for every drink after that.

“You can stand, dance, sit and relax, play pool, go outside – pretty much do whatever you are feeling. It’s low pressure and fun, not to mention the cheap drinks,” Melissa Variny, junior in the College of Business Administration, says. “It’s a great way to kick off the weekend and is a Marquette tradition that upperclassmen get the privilege of having.” Both Murph’s and Caff’s are well known Marquette bars. Murph’s has a more comforting, dive essence to it as compared to Caff’s with a more modern and playful feel. Caff’s offers Trivia on Monday nights while Muff’s offers karaoke on Wednesday nights! Although each bar offers different experiences, both are essential to face as a Marquette student!

National Marquette Day

“ Win or lose, it’s great to hang out with friends and family on NMD. It’s always a highlight of the year.” — Jack Hurst

This is the best day of the year for the Marquette community for so many reasons. To name just a few of the many: the high energy, the coming together of friends both old and new, waves of blue and gold and Marquette basketball.

“NMD is my favorite holiday to celebrate on campus, because you feel the entire university and Milwaukee community come together to support Marquette basketball,” Jack Hurst, a junior in the College of Business Administration, says. “Win or lose, it’s great to hang out with friends and family on NMD. It’s always a highlight of the year.”

It is a day of celebration for the Marquette community across the nation, and even the world. As the campus in Milwaukee is booming on NMD, watch parties at bars, restaurants, and venues all over the United States allow Marquette affiliates anywhere to join together to “ring out ahoya.”

This story was written by Jaiden Schueller. She can be reached at jaiden.schueller@marquette.edu.