President Lovell diagnosed with Sarcoma

Lovell announced that he was diagnosed with sarcoma, a form of cancer. Marquette Wire stock photo

University President Michael Lovell had attended O-Fest last Wednesday along with thousands of members of the Marquette community. Unbeknownst to the student body he was surrounded by, Lovell had been diagnosed with sarcoma, a form of cancer that affects the bones and soft tissue, the day before.

According to the American Cancer Society, sarcoma is “… a type of cancer that starts in tissues like bone or muscle. Bone and soft tissue sarcomas are the main types of sarcoma. Soft tissue sarcomas can develop in soft tissues like fat, muscle, nerves, fibrous tissues, blood vessels, or deep skin tissues.”

Sarcoma is a rare cancer, as it only makes up about 1% of all adult cancer diagnoses.

“I have already begun working with a team of oncologists on a treatment plan and will start chemotherapy next week,” Lovell said in a Marquette Today release.

Lovell’s diagnosis comes about a month after he contracted COVID-19, even though he was fully vaccinated against the virus.

“Being back together in community, it was my plan to go to as many campus events as possible and find ways to interact with each of you. To my surprise, these were not God’s plans for me right now,” Lovell said in the release.

Despite his diagnosis, Lovell said he is presently healthy and has a positive outlook. As a person of “deep faith” Lovell believes that God’s glory can be shown even through difficult times and is asking the Marquette community to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

” … I believe in the power of prayer and know that anything is possible with God,” Lovell said in the release.

Doctors said that he will be able to continue normal activities throughout his treatment, such as exercising. He will also continue his role as university president at this time.

“I still plan to find ways to interact with each of you in the months and years ahead,” Lovell said.

Lovell interacted with students and the Marquette community only a day after his diagnosis. On the evening of Wednesday Sept. 1 he was at Organization Fest. Lovell was seen interacting with students and student leaders.

Since Lovell announced his diagnosis, he has received support from members of the Marquette community.

“In this moment, we put our faith in God and the care that President Lovell will receive from his medical team as he continues to lead Marquette forward with his characteristic optimism and innovative spirit,” a university statement said.

In addition to the university, the Marquette Board of Trustees put out their own statement showing their support for Lovell.

“On behalf of the entire Marquette community, we send our prayers to Mike and Amy Lovell and their family. The Board of Trustees looks forward to continuing to support Mike and the Marquette leadership team on our journey to develop men and women for others,” Bob Eck, chair of the Marquette Board of Trustees, said in a university statement.

News of Lovell’s diagnosis also made its way on various social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Within hours of posting, well wishes and promises of prayer came flooding in for the president.

Lovell began his role as university president at Marquette in 2014 and is the university’s 24th president.

“Until our paths cross, please keep me and my family in your thoughts and prayers. Know how much I love Marquette and how grateful I am to have each of you as part of our community,” Lovell said.

He continues to serve as the acting president at this time.

