President Lovell Tests Positive for COVID-19

Today at 6:05 p.m. University President Michael Lovell sent a university-wide email confirming that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite getting vaccinated this past spring, Lovell still contracted the virus.

In his email, he stated that he had been experiencing mild flu-like, cold symptoms and decided to get tested. For the next ten days, Lovell will be working from home and self-quarantining.

Within this newsletter, Lovell urged faculty and staff to continue to get vaccinated as well as asking sick students and staff to stay home and get tested.

While Lovell’s symptoms are mild he said “had I not been vaccinated, the outcome could have been very different.” Lovell continues to recover at home and stands by the university’s decision to make vaccinations a requirement this fall semester on campus.

This story is developing.

This story was written by Reese Seberg. She can be reached at reese.seberg@marquette.edu