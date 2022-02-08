BREAKING: President Lovell announces new safety measures on campus

Tuesday afternoon University President Michael Lovell addressed safety concerns on campus following recent incidents near or on Marquette’s campus in a statement to the Marquette community.

“I promise full institutional support to address the recent crime trends in our region and ensure the safety and security of our campus community and surrounding neighborhood,” Lovell said in the statement.

His announcement detailed plans to add additional police officers to the Marquette University Police Department, launch a task force on community safety and implement swipe access on various campus buildings as well as other initiatives.

MUPD will hire four additional officers to focus on areas of campus where most of the “pass-through” crime takes. There will also be a special team of officers assigned to patrol the most impacted areas of campus. The university did not specify the exact location of these areas.

Additionally, MUID swipe access will be required to enter campus buildings. The university is planning to require MUID card access in all residence halls and other campus buildings, such as the Alumni Memorial Union, will require swipe access after business hours.

Residence halls currently have staff at the front desk 24/7.

As part of the increased safety measures, MUPD Chief Edith Hudson will serve as chair of the new President’s Task Force on Community Safety. The task force will be comprised of students, parents and community partners.

“I will be personally involved with the Task Force, challenging the group to seek actionable, lasting solutions that add to the infrastructure, tools and technology we have today,” Lovell said in the statement.

The force will meet immediately and work to develop long terms plans for campus safety as well as 30-day and 60-day plans.

The university will also hire additional drivers to expand the LIMO van service and will assess whether or not there is a need for more vans.

“This issue is bigger than Marquette. I have spoken with Milwaukee’s acting mayor and the chief of the Milwaukee Police Department, and I will reach out to additional law enforcement leaders and community partners to explore how our organizations can collaborate to address the systemic roots of crime,” Lovell said in the statement.

The university said that it will continue to work with the City of Milwaukee on issues surrounding safety and continue with Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED).

“Since I came to Marquette, we have adopted a holistic and inclusive approach to campus and community safety through the creation of Near West Side Partners, the commissioning of our Marquette University Police Department and an increased focus on community engagement – and we are committed to doing more,” Lovell said in the statement.

This story was written by Megan Woolard.