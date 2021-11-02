Marquette announces undergraduate tuition increase

The university announced Nov. 1 the that a 2% increase to the undergraduate tuition cost for the 2022-23 academic year has been approved by the Board of Trustees. This brings the total cost for undergraduate tuition to $45,860.

The increase was announced in a university statement Nov. 1. The statement said that bringing quality Jesuit education while balancing tuition costs is a “top priority.”

In addition to the cost of tuition, room and board will increase by 3.5% The university cited the reasons for this increase were due to “increasing costs of food products and operating and maintaining residence facilities.”

Tution for the 2021-22 school year remained the same for Marquette at $44,970 before financial aid. They were one of the first private universities to make the decision not to increase the cost of attendance last fall after the COVID-19 pande

“As a top-tier university recognized for both its value and impact, Marquette University sets the standard in Catholic, Jesuit education. We understand that a college degree is a significant financial investment for our students, and approximately 99% of Marquette undergraduates receive financial aid in the form of scholarships, grants, loans and/or student employment,” university spokesperson Kevin Conway said in an email.

Conway also said the university allocates 170 million dollars in financial aid to Marquette students each year.

“With respect to how the university sets tuition rates, the Board of Trustees carefully considers both affordability and the rising costs necessary to deliver a world class education,” Conway said in an email.

Additionally, Conway said that the cost of tuition helps cover services that support student like access to technology, campus safety and “various required administrative expenses such as insurance.”

There will be no tuition increase for students in the School of Dentistry or full-time students in the law school. Students pursuing a Master of Science in nursing will also not experience a tuition increase.

For the online strategic communication program, there will be a per credit increase of $15. There will be $25 per credit increase for graduate programs and the Graduate School of Management. However, a select group of graduate programs including programs in Christian Doctrine, English, Languages, Literatures and Cultures, History, Theology and Philosophy will not experience a tuition increase.

Official university letters will be sent out to students’ home addresses in November detailing information related to the tuition increase.

This story is developing.

This story was written by Megan Woolard and Benjamin Wells. They can be reached at megan.woolard@marquette.edu at benjamin.wells@marquette.edu.