The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette Community celebrates annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Several hundred Marquette students and community members congregated for some Christmas festivity while the choir and band played various Christmas tunes.
Byline photo of Trinity Zapotocky
Trinity Zapotocky, Assistant News EditorDecember 12, 2023
Marquette+choir+performed+various+Christmas+songs+at+the+annual+event.
Photo by Keifer Russell
Marquette choir performed various Christmas songs at the annual event.

“Hark the Harold Angels Sing” and “Deck the Halls” sung by Marquette’s choir echoed through Joan of Arc’s courtyard while students gathered around for Marquette’s annual Christmas tree lighting.

Hosted by the Marquette Jesuit Community, the Office of University Relations, Alpha Sigma Nu and the Office of Student Development, several hundred Marquette students and community members congregated for some Christmas festivity while the choir and band played various Christmas tunes.

While students waited for the ceremony to begin, hot cocoa and cookies were provided and the first 400 students received a Marquette ornament. After performances from Marquette’s choir and band, Father Greg O’Meara, the rector of the Marquette University Jesuit Community provided a prayer and blessing of the community before the lighting.

Marilyn Jones, the inaugural director of the Lemonis Center for Student Success, welcomed the crowd with a reflection of what the holidays mean to her and led the countdown to the tree lighting.

Jones said we are called to connect with others with an open heart full of unconditional acceptance and love.

“On this festive night, I invite you all to embrace this call with me, to make the difference for others, while also not forgetting how important it is to open our own hearts, to receive the love and beautiful gifts that others can share with us during the holidays,” Jones said.

President Michael Lovell also spoke before the lighting, thanking the Marquette Chorus, the Pep Band and the Jesuit community for sponsoring the event. Lovell said Alpha Sigma Nu has been volunteering to make the night of holiday spirit possible.

“Tonight, we’re going to be lighting the Christmas tree and one thing I think we should all think about is how this light will shine for us during Advent and Christmas,” Lovell said. It is a reminder that we should also be a light for others, particularly that are not as fortunate as us.”

Lovell wished the faculty, staff and students good luck as they head into finals week and wished everyone a Christmas season of hope, joy, love and faith.

Lois Brodnik, a sophomore in the College of Nursing, said she missed the ceremony last year but was excited to drop by this year.

“I think it’s just fun because it’s the Christmas spirit, and all of us are excited to go home soon, so it’s fun to enjoy this moment and be a part of decorating the tree together,” Brodnik said. Brodnik said lighting the tree together feels like they are all decorating it and putting the lights on together.

For some students, it’s an annual tradition to attend.

Sophia Neckopulos, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, has been attending the annual event since her sophomore year.

“It’s such a beautiful tradition to bring us all into the Christmas season and put the whole campus community together. I really  [enjoy] seeing the tree the first time it’s lit, and of course the hot chocolate and cookies are a bonus. I’m going to see people from all over campus come together to celebrate the Christmas season,” Neckopulos said.

This story was written by Trinity Zapotocky. She can be reached at [email protected]

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Dr. Michael Lovell
Marquette mens basketball head coach Shaka Smart (center-right) and his wife May (far right) with Marquette University President Michael Lovell (left) and Director of Athletics Bill Scholl (center-left) at Smarts introductory press conference March 29, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Shaka and Maya Smart make major gift to help Black students at Marquette cover emergency expenses
Marquette mens soccer gathers in a huddle during its 1-0 win over DePaul Oct. 16. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Men's soccer dedicates Saturday night's victory to President Lovell
President Lovell and Theo John react to new Marquette men's basketball head coach
Steve Wojciechowski (kneeling front center) during his home visit in fall 1993 on the evening of his commitment to Duke. (Photo courtesy of Mike Dahlem and Philip Forte.)
A journey filled with overcoming adversity: Wojciechowski’s ‘beat-the-odds’ mentality from Cardinal Gibbons to Marquette
Also tagged with Joan of Arc Chapel
Real Chili is open until 3 a.m. on the weekends and 2 a.m. during the week.
JOURNAL: Marquette Traditions
Stop to Smell the Tulips
Construction on a $500,000 project began six weeks ago behind the St. Joan of Arc Chapel on a new Marian grotto. Photo courtesy of Marquette University.
Marian grotto under construction behind St. Joan of Arc Chapel
Rev. Michael Cover started the Canterbury Fellowship through Campus Ministry.
Daily Canterbury Fellowship allows student reflection
About the Contributors
Trinity Zapotocky, Assistant News Editor
Trinity Zapotocky is a sophomore studying Communications and Marketing. She is from Naperville, Illinois and is currently the Assistant News Editor for the Marquette Wire. In her free time she enjoys reading, watching Gilmore Girls, going to the gym, and trying new coffee spots. Trinity is excited to cover important news and grow at the Wire this year.
Keifer Russell, Staff Photographer
Keifer Russell is a junior from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin studying digital media and public relations and is a Staff Photographer of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. Outside of the Wire he enjoys rock climbing, photography (figures), as well as finding and listening to new music. He is very excited to further refine his photographic content over the next year

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *