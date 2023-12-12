Marquette Community celebrates annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Photo by Keifer Russell Marquette choir performed various Christmas songs at the annual event.

“Hark the Harold Angels Sing” and “Deck the Halls” sung by Marquette’s choir echoed through Joan of Arc’s courtyard while students gathered around for Marquette’s annual Christmas tree lighting.

Hosted by the Marquette Jesuit Community, the Office of University Relations, Alpha Sigma Nu and the Office of Student Development, several hundred Marquette students and community members congregated for some Christmas festivity while the choir and band played various Christmas tunes.

While students waited for the ceremony to begin, hot cocoa and cookies were provided and the first 400 students received a Marquette ornament. After performances from Marquette’s choir and band, Father Greg O’Meara, the rector of the Marquette University Jesuit Community provided a prayer and blessing of the community before the lighting.

Marilyn Jones, the inaugural director of the Lemonis Center for Student Success, welcomed the crowd with a reflection of what the holidays mean to her and led the countdown to the tree lighting.

Jones said we are called to connect with others with an open heart full of unconditional acceptance and love.

“On this festive night, I invite you all to embrace this call with me, to make the difference for others, while also not forgetting how important it is to open our own hearts, to receive the love and beautiful gifts that others can share with us during the holidays,” Jones said.

President Michael Lovell also spoke before the lighting, thanking the Marquette Chorus, the Pep Band and the Jesuit community for sponsoring the event. Lovell said Alpha Sigma Nu has been volunteering to make the night of holiday spirit possible.

“Tonight, we’re going to be lighting the Christmas tree and one thing I think we should all think about is how this light will shine for us during Advent and Christmas,” Lovell said. It is a reminder that we should also be a light for others, particularly that are not as fortunate as us.”

Lovell wished the faculty, staff and students good luck as they head into finals week and wished everyone a Christmas season of hope, joy, love and faith.

Lois Brodnik, a sophomore in the College of Nursing, said she missed the ceremony last year but was excited to drop by this year.

“I think it’s just fun because it’s the Christmas spirit, and all of us are excited to go home soon, so it’s fun to enjoy this moment and be a part of decorating the tree together,” Brodnik said. Brodnik said lighting the tree together feels like they are all decorating it and putting the lights on together.

For some students, it’s an annual tradition to attend.

Sophia Neckopulos, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, has been attending the annual event since her sophomore year.

“It’s such a beautiful tradition to bring us all into the Christmas season and put the whole campus community together. I really [enjoy] seeing the tree the first time it’s lit, and of course the hot chocolate and cookies are a bonus. I’m going to see people from all over campus come together to celebrate the Christmas season,” Neckopulos said.

This story was written by Trinity Zapotocky. She can be reached at [email protected]