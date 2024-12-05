The student news site of Marquette University

Community congregates for Christmas tree lighting

Sahil Gupta, News ReporterDecember 5, 2024
Photo by Elise Emery
Marquette’s newly-lit Christmas tree stands tall in the St. Joan of Arc Chapel’s Gratitude Garden.

Despite the freezing temperatures in Milwaukee, hundreds of students and faculty members gathered around the St. Joan of Arc Chapel Tuesday night to witness the annual lighting of Marquette’s Christmas tree.

Students enjoyed the sweet taste of hot chocolate and Christmas cookies and had the opportunity to listen to music from both the Marquette Pep Band and the Gospel Choir.

Some used the event as an opportunity to decompress from the stress of the final week of classes and looming exams.

“With the hectic nature of finals approaching, it was great to just take a break and enjoy the company of the Marquette community and celebrate the start of the holiday season,” Elise Emery, a first-year in the College of Communication, said.

Kimo Ah Yun, Marquette’s newly announced president, delivered remarks before the tree was lit.

“As we get into this Advent season, it’s a special time of reflection. It’s a time where we ask, ‘What are we doing for others, how do we care for ourselves and how do we care for those that we love?'” Ah Yun said.

Rev. John Thiede, S.J., who led the festive ceremony, also shared some words of wisdom.

“As we continue to celebrate Advent and look forward to our Christmas celebration, our Christmas tree lighting reminds us of our need to continually live out our Jesuit and Catholic mission here at Marquette,” Thiede said.

The Christmas tree stands tall in the St. Joan of Arc Chapel’s Gratitude Garden and will be up for the remainder of the semester.

This story was written by Sahil Gupta. He can be reached at [email protected].

