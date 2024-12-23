Marquette Santa relieves students’ stress

Marquette’s very own Santa Claus spends his weeks walking around campus and attending various events for clubs and organizations. Photo courtesy of Thomas Shomer.

‘Twas the season of finals, when all through the campus, not a student was stirring, nor even a teacher. The studying in the library was handled with care, in hopes that MU Santa would soon be there.

You may call him St. Nick, Kris Kringle or Papa Noel, but at Marquette University, Santa is better known as Thomas Shomer, a Ph.D. student in mathematical and statistical sciences in the Klinger College of Arts and Sciences.

Shomer has been visiting good students for four years during the end of the semester, bringing with him gifts of cookies, selfies and holiday cheer.

“I enjoy being Santa because I get to brighten up people’s days, bring joy and spread Christmas spirit,” Shomer said. “It’s a stressful time with finals, which happens to line up with December, so the opportunity to help destress others as Santa just made sense.”

Shomer spends his weeks as Santa walking around campus and attending various events for clubs and organizations.

“I always make sure to grab my bells and turn my speaker on with various Christmas songs while I walk across campus to add to people’s experience with me,” Shomer said.

This year, just a few of the places where students saw Santa were the annual Christmas tree lighting, a Gold ‘n Blues a cappella event and a breakfast with the Office of Residence Life. Shomer said some events he just shows up to, while others, he is requested to visit by the club or organization.

Additionally, Shomer has continued his tradition of passing out cookies in Cudahy Hall and the Raynor Library and Bridge. He said both buildings help fund the supply of cookies.

However, the cookie tradition stems from his undergraduate years at Valparaiso University.

“I had so much meal plan money at the end of each semester at Valparaiso, so I took it upon myself to get Chips Ahoy and Oreo cookies that I went around passing to people in my dorm and math building,” Shomer said.

Shomer became known as the “cookie guy” until his senior year of undergraduate school when he donned the bright red and white costume. He said folks seemed to enjoy cookies from Santa more, so he decided to bring the festive spirit with him to Marquette.

The cookie tradition has remained, but Shomer said his role as Father Christmas has become centered on photos as Santa with students, whether it be in the library or at events.

Additionally, Shomer said the role of Santa for young adults is a different dynamic.

“College students are at a different point in life with their Christmas experience than they were when they were little, but their Christmas spirit of togetherness stands out,” Shomer said. “People’s smiles tell it all.”

This year, Shomer’s Santa reached the youth of Milwaukee at the Marquette versus Wisconsin men’s basketball game.

“During the basketball game a family walked by me, and their daughter, who was five, maybe six years old, ran up to me and hugged my legs. We took a picture, and I could hear her excitement as she walked away,” Shomer said. “It was like the perfect kids’ experience for Santa that brought her and myself a great level of joy. It almost made me cry.”

The only concern Shomer has with being Santa is if his costume ever smells. To combat the sweat of his work, he takes great detail with cleaning it and often uses anti-smell spray on it.

Santa will make his return to campus during finals week of 2025.

“The goal is always to bring joy during stressful times, like during exams, and just show that they’re not as stressful as they need to be,” Shomer said.

To keep up with Shomer’s work, follow @musantaclaus on Instagram.

This story was written by Gabriel Mannion. He can be reached at [email protected].