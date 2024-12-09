Snacks on the Bridge to support students

Nighttime Snacks on the Bridge is a series that aims to support students during finals week. Photo courtesy of @marquetteraynor Instagram.

As students feel the pressures of finals week Dec. 9-13, they will be able to find snacks and support at Raynor Library Monday and Tuesday evening, thanks to a series titled Nighttime Snacks on the Bridge.

The events will give students the opportunity to connect with programs and resources for support, while receiving encouragement and food, according to Raynor Library.

The food offerings will include coffee, snacks, hot cocoa and tea, all in an effort to help students start finals week on the right track.

Monday’s events will feature different co-sponsors in addition to Raynor Library, such as Student Affairs and the provost’s office.

On Tuesday, the conclusion of the Nighttime Snacks series will be hosted by the president’s office, as President Kimo Ah Yun will be joined by guests in support of students during finals week.

Ah Yun’s guests for Tuesday have yet to be announced. In 2023, President Michael Lovell was joined by men’s basketball Head Coach Shaka Smart and now-former women’s basketball Head Coach Megan Duffy in serving coffee and donuts to students.

Monday’s offerings will begin at 10 p.m., while the president’s office will host from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

This story was written by Lance Schulteis. He can be reached at [email protected].