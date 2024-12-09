The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Snacks on the Bridge to support students

The food offerings will include coffee, snacks, cocoa and tea, all in an effort to help students start finals week on the right track. 
Lance Schulteis, News ReporterDecember 9, 2024
Categories:
Nighttime Snacks on the Bridge is a series that aims to support students during finals week. Photo courtesy of @marquetteraynor Instagram.

As students feel the pressures of finals week Dec. 9-13, they will be able to find snacks and support at Raynor Library Monday and Tuesday evening, thanks to a series titled Nighttime Snacks on the Bridge.

The events will give students the opportunity to connect with programs and resources for support, while receiving encouragement and food, according to Raynor Library.

The food offerings will include coffee, snacks, hot cocoa and tea, all in an effort to help students start finals week on the right track. 

Monday’s events will feature different co-sponsors in addition to Raynor Library, such as Student Affairs and the provost’s office. 

On Tuesday, the conclusion of the Nighttime Snacks series will be hosted by the president’s office, as President Kimo Ah Yun will be joined by guests in support of students during finals week.

Ah Yun’s guests for Tuesday have yet to be announced. In 2023, President Michael Lovell was joined by men’s basketball Head Coach Shaka Smart and now-former women’s basketball Head Coach Megan Duffy in serving coffee and donuts to students.

Monday’s offerings will begin at 10 p.m., while the president’s office will host from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

This story was written by Lance Schulteis. He can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with finals week
Graduate students and undergraduates should be prepared to take some finals outside of their regular class times.
Finals week set to conclude fall semester
Student not contributing to group project gets hit by anvil
Student not contributing to group project gets hit by anvil
Also tagged with Office of Provost
Marquette University President Lovell (right) visited today’s Academic Senate meeting to discuss changes in the provost position now that Daniel Myers (left) is no longer in that role.
President Lovell visits Academic Senate meeting, discusses Myers departure
Photo courtesy of Elise Chapman
READER SUBMISSION: Jeff Snell brought social innovation to Marquette
Also tagged with Raynor Library
The archives include pieces donated from the Foley family.
Preserving a piece of history
Courtesy of Department of Special Collections and University Archives, Raynor Memorial Libraries, Marquette University
MU archives to curate collection of James Foley's work
Claire Kelly graduated from the College of Communication in 2015.
Marquette alum Claire Kelly returns to campus
Daniel Dewald, a junior in the College of Health Sciences, and Katie Ruszkowski, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, interact at Raynor Library.
Students find enjoyment in everyday employment