Finals week set to conclude fall semester

As the fall semester comes to a close, final exam schedules are being released. Graduate students and undergraduates should be prepared to take some finals outside of their regular class times.

The Marquette Office of the Registrar has a detailed list of what students should expect when navigating their finals.

Exams should be no longer than two hours unless stated otherwise in a professor’s syllabus from the beginning of the year. Faculty are required to allow students the whole two hours allotted to complete their exams.

The actual time of the finals will be determined by the time and day that the class meets. The Office of the Registrar has a key for students to understand their exam schedules. To find when your final will be held, you can go to the list of times provided, find the time increment that your lecture starts, find the days the lecture meets and find the time slot listed next to the meeting days.

Asynchronous distance learning exams will also be held Dec. 9-14, with the date and time listed on the syllabus. Any other exams may be given on the last day of classes.

If a student finds that they have more than two finals in one day, it should be reported to the office of the college the student is enrolled in.

If a student is unable to make a final, no convenience will be permitted. Students may speak to their professor if they have any concerns.

After finals week, Marquette will be closed from Dec. 24, to Jan. 1 for the Gift of Time. The university will reopen on Jan. 2 and the spring semester will begin on Jan. 13.

This story was written by Bridget Lisle. She can be reached at [email protected].