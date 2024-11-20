The student news site of Marquette University

Kimo Ah Yun named 25th President of Marquette University

Sophia Tiedge, Guest contributorNovember 20, 2024
Photo by Marquette Wire stock photo.
Acting President Kimo Ah Yun has been named the 25th president of Marquette University.

After former University President Michael Lovell’s passing in June, Ah Yun was named acting president, but did not announce if he would be taking the position permanently.

“President Ah Yun is the first person of color to lead Marquette and the Catholic, Jesuit university’s second lay president in its 143-year history,” the announcement in Marquette Today said.

Ah Yun has served as provost since 2019, and before that he was the dean for the College of Communication for two years.

The presidential search began shortly after Lovell’s passing, and the nomination is decided solely by the Marquette Board of Trustees.

This nomination comes after Marquette University Academic Senate announced Monday they would be conducting a vote of no-confidence in Ah Yun’s leadership next week.

Similarly to other colleges around the nation, Marquette is facing budget deficits. A $9 million budget shortfall, was announced last December, followed by a a plan titled Marquette 2031: Securing our Future, which aims to cut university spending by $31 million by 2031.

“Dr. Kimo Ah Yun is a proven leader who has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to Marquette University’s Catholic, Jesuit mission, vision and values,” Todd Adams, chair of the Board of Trustees, said. “As provost and acting president, he has been a leader in the university’s proactive efforts toward continuous improvement to ensure Marquette thrives for generations to come.”

There will be an inaugural ceremony for Ah Yun in spring of 2025.

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected] 

