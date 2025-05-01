The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Highlights from University President Kimo Ah Yun’s inaugural address

Ah Yun addressed being a first generation student, his path to Marquette, the legacy of late president Lovell, investing in Marquette and “momentum of the university.
Byline photo of Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Assistant News Editor May 1, 2025
Categories:
Photo by Jack Belmont
Kimo Ah Yun gives his inaugural address April 29.

University President Kimo Ah Yun was inaugurated April 29 at the Al McGuire Center after being named Marquette’s 25th president in November of 2024.

The theme of the inauguration was “Open your heart. Find your compass. Change the world,” and in his speech, Ah Yun explained how he found his compass, opened his heart to Marquette and plans to help students change the world.

Ah Yun addressed being a first-generation student, his path to Marquette, the legacy of late president Lovell, investing in Marquette and the “momentum” of the university.

Here’s what to know about his speech:

Momentum

Ah Yun said Marquette’s “momentum” can be seen all throughout campus in places like the new nursing building, David A. Straz Hall, the Lemonis Center for Student Success and the new Wellness + Helfaer Recreation facility.

The Lemonis Center’s goal is to help students stay at Marquette and thrive, and Ah Yun said it’s paying off.

“We have the highest retention rate in Marquette’s recorded history. That’s momentum,” Ah Yun said.

Ah Yun said the Time to Rise campaign surpassed its goal of $750 million and said it’s raised more than $800 million. He said $300 million will go to student scholarships.

“Marquette’s on pace this year to have the highest number of dollars raised in the history of Marquette University,” Ah Yun said.

Investing in “our people”

Pro- union protesters at Marquette, including students, staff and faculty, were standing outside the Al Mcguire center during the inauguration, demanding better compensation.

“We need to invest in the compensation of our people because we’re called to take care of our people,” Ah Yun said.

With the increasing number of new students, Marquette is seeking to expand geographic student diversity in alignment with the Marquette 2031: Securing Our Future Plan. The new enrollment plan will draw students from states other than Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, where 70% of Marquette’s student population is from.

“It’s just not finding students, but it’s finding the right students,” Ah Yun said. “The students who will grow and prosper at Marquette University.”

Ah Yun also discussed investing in advancement opportunities for the university to help it grow.

“We’ll continue to invest in our advancement opportunities, because these are the individuals that are helping to generate millions of dollars for scholarships to continue to make Marquette accessible,” Ah Yun said.

Lastly, Ah Yun said he will focus on investing in better teaching spaces to improve the student experience, which has been a topic of discussion in University Academic Senate meetings this year.

Ah Yun didn’t announce any new initiatives during his speech in the way Lovell did during his 2014 inaugural address  but reinforced the goals of the Securing Our Future plan and built on current initiatives.

Being a first-generation student

Ah Yun was born in Compton, California, and thanked his parents for giving him the tools he needed to succeed.

“I say that you get to a place because you have people that pour into you, and when they pour a little bit into you, you become a better person,” Ah Yun said.

Ah Yun said his dad worked laying floor, tile and carpet to make a living for his family.

“When I was young, he would take me to work with him and he said, ‘Either I will teach you a trade or you will be worked so hard you’ll want to go off and get an education,'” Ah Yun said.

His mom cleaned houses, cooked for people and worked in fields, but most importantly, she taught Ah Yun “integrity.”

“They taught me about working hard, they talked about helping other people, they gave me my compass. That’s the compass I continue to use today,” Ah Yun said.

Path to Marquette and relationship with Michael Lovell

When Ah Yun made the choice to move to Milwaukee for a job at Marquette, his three kids were in fourth, eighth and ninth grade, and he said it didn’t feel like time to move, but then he met then President, Michael Lovell.

“One of the things that Mike told me every day is ‘figure out how to be the best version of yourself, figure out how you make decisions, hard decisions, but you go to bed at night knowing that you made those decisions for the right reason,'” Ah Yun.

Ah Yun said he learned how to be a leader from Lovell and after his passing last June after a three-year  battle with Sarcoma, Ah Yun said he will bring Lovell’s legacy into his presidency through the way he guides the university.

“Mike taught me that I had the capacity to change the world,” Ah Yun said.

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Inauguration
Lovell fulfilled almost all of his inaugural promises. Marquette Wire stock photo.
A look at Michael Lovell's presidency: What inaugural promises were fulfilled?
Donald Trump kicked off his second term Monday with a string of sweeping executive actions on issues ranging from immigration to energy. Photo courtesy of Free Malaysia Today.
Trump commences term with string of orders
On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of President-elect Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the nation’s Capitol. Photo courtesy of Religion Unplugged.
Looking ahead to 2025's political scene
U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol
Also tagged with Michael Lovell
Ah Yun sat down for an interview in the Marquette Wire studio to discuss a variety of topics before his inauguration.
EXCLUSIVE: Marquette President Kimo Ah Yun sits down with the Wire prior to inauguration
Acting President Kimo Ah Run has been named the 25th president of Marquette University. (Marquette Wire stock photo)
Kimo Ah Yun named 25th President of Marquette University
Michael Lovell was the university's 24th president.
A slice of the presidential search and Ian's
Lovell said throughout his journey with sarcoma, he is still able to do the things he loves like running and biking.
Defying the Odds: Lovell Strong
Also tagged with President Kimo Ah Yun
Molly Beardsley creates a variety of t-shirts, some which were available for purchase at the Marquette Night Market.
Marquette Night Market offers entertainment, shopping and free food for students
Faculty expressed a variety of concerns in a panel-style event.
Concerns for global Marquette community voiced at Spring 2025 Faculty Forum
The university will be adding a fee of $210 per semester for student health and mental health services.
Marquette increases tuition by 4% for the 2025-26 academic year
Mike Broeker is joined by Marquette Athletics head coaches after his introductory press conference at the Alumni Memorial Union on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Mike Broeker introduced as new athletic director
About the Contributors
Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Assistant News Editor
Sophia is a Junior from Arlington Heights, IL, majoring in journalism with a minor in writing intensive english. During spring 2025, Sophia is an assistant news editor. In 2023-24, she served as the executive news editor after spending 2022-23 as a news reporter and assistant news editor. Sophia enjoys writing about politics, crime and breaking news. In her free time, Sophia enjoys reading and going to workout classes with her friends. This year, she’s looking forward to telling unique stories and learning more about her community. 
Jack Belmont
Jack Belmont, Photo Chief
Jack Belmont is a senior from Chicago, IL majoring in Journalism. This is his first year as the Marquette Wire Photo Chief, after serving as the Photo Editor of his high school’s newspaper. When he’s not shooting on assignment for the Marquette Tribune, Jack enjoys skateboarding and exploring new parts of Milwaukee.