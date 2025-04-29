The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Pro-union protesters take a stand outside MU President Kimo Ah Yun’s inauguration

Marquette cites a religious exemption in the law that allows private sector employees to form unions. Union supporters say this contradicts Catholic Social Teaching.
Byline photo of Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News EditorApril 29, 2025
Categories:
Photo by Jack Belmont
Protestors gathered on the northeast corner of 12th Street and Wisconsin Avenue during Ah Yun’s inauguration.

Marquette University President Kimo Ah Yun’s April 29 presidential inauguration was full of pomp and circumstance — and protest.

Inside, the Al McGuire Center was filled with students, faculty and staff anticipating the university president’s inauguration. In addition to the local community members, University Spokesperson Kevin Conway said delegates from more than 40 academic institutions, including 18 presidents and chancellors, were in attendance.

But outside, on the northeast corner of 12th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, a different group of people gathered with flyers and signs with messages like “Unions are an indispensable element of social life” and “Underpaying workers is theft.”

Protesters were making their voices heard as a way of bringing attention to the anti-union stance the university holds, despite some 70% of adjunct faculty in the Colleges of Arts and Sciences voicing their support for a union. One of the group’s main demands is improved financial compensation and working conditions.

“We’re protesting here today because this inauguration is a symbol of the misguided steps that this university administration has been making over the past year,” Grant Gosizk, English teaching assistant professor, said.

Marquette cites a religious exemption in the federal labor law that allows private sector employees to form unions. Union supporters maintain that the university is contradicting the Catholic Social Teaching that supports the right to unionize, and their protest of the inauguration serves as a demand for the university to follow its Catholic, Jesuit values.

“This inauguration is [the university’s] attempt to pat themselves on the back for those actions,” Gosizk said. “We’re here protesting that and calling on our university to follow in the footsteps of their peer institutions, the AJCU or other Jesuit colleges and universities who have respected the rights of their faculty to unionize.”

The Marquette Union is a chapter of United Campus Workers – Wisconsin, affiliated with the Communications Workers of America. They are not officially recognized by the university. 

Chris Gooding, theology teaching assistant professor, claims that Marquette and Ah Yun have made it clear that they have no intention of negotiating with UCW – WI.

Gooding also brought up a 2021 crowdfunded audit conducted by the American Association of University Professors that found Marquette — among 20 comparable institutions including Creighton University, DePaul University and Georgetown University — ranked first in executive compensation and 18th in instructional spending. 

“Kimo Ah Yun has been the primary force behind not negotiating with the university and not negotiating with the union,” Gooding said. “If we want the university to live up to its Catholic values and to negotiate with us, it’s gonna have to be him that sort of comes forward and does it.”

Ah Yun and the Executive Leadership Team received a vote of no-confidence from University Academic Senate in November 2024 amid growing concern from some faculty about communication between university leadership and UAS. Some concerns included the failure to recognize a faculty union, a proposed increase in faculty teaching loads and increased salaries of university executives at a time of budget deficits.

Gosizk feels that the wages and voices of those in the College of Arts & Sciences particularly are being suppressed. He said an anti-union stance may help the university financially but will not serve students in a way that cares for the whole person.

Gosizk added that the responsibilities of Marquette educators do not end in the classroom, but rather that their job is to promote a healthy campus for workers and students alike. He said this is compatible with unionization and a democratic voice on campus that respects the opinion of faculty.

“We can provide a better education for students when we’re not struggling to survive, because our working conditions are your learning conditions,” Gosizk said. “Tuition dollars should be spent in the classroom, which includes fair compensation for faculty so we can offer more resources, and not on things like this inauguration, which is a very expensive party they’re throwing for a president who had a no-confidence vote leveled against him.”

Marquette has historically held inauguration ceremonies to swear in their university leaders.

Neither Gooding nor Gosizk anticipated resistance from the university during their outdoor protest, nor were they met with any.

Conway said Marquette respects the First Amendment right of individuals to assemble and make their voices heard. He added that the university appreciates how protesters stayed outside and did not disrupt Mass by entering the venue.

“This was a historic day of celebration for the entire Marquette University community as we inaugurated Dr. Kimo Ah Yun as 25th president of Marquette, and the first person of color to serve in that role,” Conway said.

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Al McGuire Center
Marquette women's basketball opens up its season Thursday night in Orlando against UCF. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
PREVIEW: A new era for Marquette Women's Basketball
The Al McGuire Center.
Threat deterred at the Al
Masks are not required at Fiserv Forum
Masks at the game?
The Marquette men's basketball team warms up before their game against Butler on Feb. 2 (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
BREAKING: Athletics releases update about possibility of fans at Fiserv, official National Marquette Day announced
Also tagged with presidential inauguration
Ah Yun sat down for an interview in the Marquette Wire studio to discuss a variety of topics before his inauguration.
EXCLUSIVE: Marquette President Kimo Ah Yun sits down with the Wire prior to inauguration
U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell denounced former President Trump's encouragement of supporters raiding the Capitol building. Photo via Flickr
PICKART: Trump lost Republican loyalty toward end of presidency
Photo by Madeline Pieschel/ madeline.pieschel@marquette.edu
Lovell announces campus expansion, new initiatives
Also tagged with protest
The White House is seen through a metal gate in Washington, U.S., October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Stand up for Science rallies draw thousands across the nation, including in Madison, WI
Marquette students and faculty held signs and gave speeches outside of Zilber Hall advocating for the necessity of a union.
Students and staff unite for union protest
Graffiti should be considered art
JOURNAL: Moments of Silence
JOURNAL: Moments of Silence
About the Contributors
Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News Editor
Mia Thurow is a sophomore from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, majoring in Journalism with minors in Spanish and Sports Communication, as well as a concentration in Communication Leadership. She is the Executive News Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In her free time, Mia enjoys cheering on her favorite sports teams, exploring Milwaukee and hiking. As Executive News Editor, she is eager to raise awareness of important news stories both in the local community and nationwide.
Jack Belmont
Jack Belmont, Photo Chief
Jack Belmont is a senior from Chicago, IL majoring in Journalism. This is his first year as the Marquette Wire Photo Chief, after serving as the Photo Editor of his high school’s newspaper. When he’s not shooting on assignment for the Marquette Tribune, Jack enjoys skateboarding and exploring new parts of Milwaukee.