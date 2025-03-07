The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Stand up for Science rallies draw thousands across the nation

Byline photo of Clara Lebrón
Clara Lebrón, Print Production ManagerMarch 7, 2025
Categories:

The Stand Up for Science protests, headed in Washington D.C., are expected to bring thousands together. Inspired by the 2017 March for Science catalyzed by Trump’s first administration, Stand Up for Science organizers are looking to advance several policy goals through collective action, with 32 rallies taking place throughout several countries. The closest rally to Milwaukee is currently taking place at Madison’s capitol building.

Stand Up for Science is a movement started by five young scientists, all brought together by one post on Bluesky. Then, it was only a reaction by doctoral candidate in clinical science Colette Delawalla. Now, the movement is bringing scientists, students, and other sovereign citizens together to defend what many see as an attack on science. Those who are not able to reach one of the larger protests throughout the United States or outside of it and are still looking to exercise their right to protest are encouraged to walk out of work and school at 12pm local time.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Clara Lebrón
Clara Lebrón, Print Production Manager
Clara Lebrón is a senior from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico studying journalism and health studies at the university and is the Print Production Manager for the 2024-2025 school year. Previously, Clara was an opinions columnist for two years. Outside of The Wire, she enjoys baking, reading books and watching movies.