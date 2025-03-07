Stand up for Science rallies draw thousands across the nation

The Stand Up for Science protests, headed in Washington D.C., are expected to bring thousands together. Inspired by the 2017 March for Science catalyzed by Trump’s first administration, Stand Up for Science organizers are looking to advance several policy goals through collective action, with 32 rallies taking place throughout several countries. The closest rally to Milwaukee is currently taking place at Madison’s capitol building.

Stand Up for Science is a movement started by five young scientists, all brought together by one post on Bluesky. Then, it was only a reaction by doctoral candidate in clinical science Colette Delawalla. Now, the movement is bringing scientists, students, and other sovereign citizens together to defend what many see as an attack on science. Those who are not able to reach one of the larger protests throughout the United States or outside of it and are still looking to exercise their right to protest are encouraged to walk out of work and school at 12pm local time.