EXCLUSIVE: Marquette President Kimo Ah Yun sits down with the Wire prior to inauguration

Ah Yun reflected on his journey to Marquette, the upcoming inauguration and more.
Byline photo of Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News EditorApril 26, 2025
Categories:
Photo by Juan Carlos Ampie
Ah Yun sat down for an interview in the Marquette Wire studio to discuss a variety of topics before his inauguration.

Marquette University President Kimo Ah Yun will officially be sworn into his role the morning of April 29. He previously served as acting president before being named the university’s 25th president on Nov. 20, following the death of former President Michael Lovell.

The Marquette Wire had the opportunity to sit down with Ah Yun on Thursday, just days before his inauguration ceremony. Here’s what he had to say in this exclusive interview:

Journey to Marquette

Ah Yun is a native of Compton, California, and never thought of leaving his home state until a Milwaukee search firm called him, inquiring about a job opportunity. He initially hung up the phone, but the firm called back a week later and convinced him to have a conversation.

“The turning point was when I met Mike Lovell — President Lovell at the time — and his commitment to the students and this university was unmatched,” Ah Yun said.

After that, Ah Yun decided to uproot his wife and three children from their life in California and travel to Marquette. He began as the dean of the Diederich College of Communication for two years before stepping into the Provost’s Office and eventually the President’s Office.

Ah Yun credits his wife as being his greatest support system throughout the family’s journey to Marquette and his time in university leadership.

“She’s the one who decided to take a chance to move across the country from California to Milwaukee to give ourselves a different life,” Ah Yun said.

President Lovell’s influence

Ah Yun spent eight years working under the leadership of Lovell before Lovell’s death in June 2024. The late university president passed away at the age of 57 following a battle with sarcoma.

Ah Yun is quick to speak about the influence Lovell had on him throughout the duo’s near-decade together. He called Lovell a good friend and mentioned his deep faith, as well as his ability to discern and lead at a high level.

“The single thing he would regularly say is ‘All of us are called to be the best version of ourselves,'” Ah Yun said. “That kind of constant reminder of how to get a little bit better regularly was a really big influence on my life.”

Inauguration and personal heritage 

The theme of this year’s presidential inauguration is “Open your heart. Find your compass. Change the world.” Ah Yun sees this as a reflection of Marquette’s mission to serve God by transforming the lives of students. He said it is important for students to leave Marquette as young adults who are prepared to lead a fulfilled life and serve others with an open heart.

“You have to be engaged, and engaged in action to change the world,” Ah Yun said.

After reflecting on the theme, Ah Yun compared his upcoming presidential inauguration to a wedding, where a variety of people from different time periods in his life will be reuniting under one roof. He said he is looking forward to bringing together friends from his childhood, high school, college and professional career.

“This is like a second wedding for me,” Ah Yun said. “That’s what I’m most excited about.”

Along with reunion, presidential inaugurations at Marquette have been historically full of personal tradition. One aspect of his personal life that Ah Yun has been outspoken about is his Hawaiian heritage and the impact it has had on him.

Ah Yun mentioned how family, community and respect are large pieces of who he is and how he was raised. He said his family’s Hawaiian culture will be on full display April 29.

“Leis are an important symbol, and they’re already starting to roll in,” Ah Yun said. “I suspect that there will be a lot of leis at the inauguration.”

Faith and identity 

Ah Yun attributes the good that has happened to him in his life as the result of his faith.

“It’s just an incredible experience to come to a university where you’re able to bring your faith to work,” Ah Yun said. “To be able to openly pray and use God as the guide for the steps that we take [is] phenomenal.”

Ah Yun said having a personal compass that is rooted in faith can inspire confidence in making difficult decisions, a sentiment he has heard from various Marquette alumni. He also believes in the power of a college education to transform one’s life.

As a first-generation college student who grew up around a number of people who did not attend college, Ah Yun said he deeply cares about providing the best possible university experiences for the students he leads.

Interaction with students

Being present with the Marquette community on a daily basis is Ah Yun’s favorite part of the job. He incentivizes conversation by offering to buy students Starbucks if they see him outside and tell him, firstly, what they like about Marquette, and secondly, how he can make college a better experience for them.

In his inauguration speech, Ah Yun is planning to read some of the application letters written by incoming students who are committed to Marquette.

“What I like about interacting with the students is that they are our purpose,” Ah Yun said. “They are just quality individuals who will become even better after they spend four years at Marquette.”

Inauguration information

Ah Yun’s inauguration will take place in the Al McGuire Center April 29 at 10 a.m., with a musical prelude and student organization procession beginning at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony will be immediately followed by a reception at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Common.

Undergraduate, lecture-based classes will break until 12:30 p.m. so students may attend the inauguration and reception. Contact University Special Events with any questions.

This story was written by Mia Thurow. She can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Mia Thurow
Mia Thurow, Executive News Editor
Mia Thurow is a sophomore from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, majoring in Journalism with minors in Spanish and Sports Communication, as well as a concentration in Communication Leadership. She is the Executive News Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In her free time, Mia enjoys cheering on her favorite sports teams, exploring Milwaukee and hiking. As Executive News Editor, she is eager to raise awareness of important news stories both in the local community and nationwide.