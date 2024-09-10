A slice of the presidential search and Ian’s

Photo by Marquette Wire Stock Photo Michael Lovell was the university’s 24th president.

The Marquette Board of Trustees hosted a listening session on Thursday in the Alumni Memorial Union where students were invited to munch on Ian’s Pizza, drink a soft beverage and voice their opinion on the values they think the successor to President Michael Lovell should have.

Based on the Presidential Leadership Profile, the personal attributes the next Marquette president requires are being a Roman Catholic, having a doctorate or equivalent degree, having superior communication skills and being a bold leader with humility, integrity, honesty, enthusiasm, a sense of humor and a strong work ethic.

Students shared what they wanted to see remain, change and improve with the university’s next president, with the common denominator being a leader committed to loving the Marquette campus and community, along with involvement in it.

The meeting followed an open dialogue format and lasted for an hour. Board members introduced themselves and met students prior to the start of the meeting to gain a better understanding of the perspective each student brought.

Nicole Michaels, a member of the Board of Trustees said, “students’ input will be included in interviews for candidates.”

Additionally, feedback from Marquette faculty will be taken into consideration in the search for the 25th university president. Faculty had a separate listening session the following day where they could provide their input.

Students highlighted the importance of engagement the president should have.

“I ran with President Lovell as part of the running club,” Simon Glarner, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, said. “I think there is a connection the president needs to have with students and with the city in general.”

Glarner said someone who is familiar with Milwaukee or city life can help build that connection between the president and students.

Henry Ghawi, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, said he would like monthly luncheons with the president to continue. He said President Lovell would host luncheons with students to talk about how to improve all things Marquette-related.

“I value the multidisciplinary view from my Jesuit education at Marquette,” Ghawi said. “I hope that building of your whole self can continue with the next president.”

Michelle Gomez, an international graduate communications student, said President Lovell taught multiple classes on campus as president. She said a president who can lead and teach was a neat and valuable thing to have that will hopefully continue.

Gomez said she hopes the university finds a president who starts new initiatives to help students deal with mental health and counseling issues. She said President Lovell would serve coffee and snacks in the library during finals which made her feel the connection that Lovell cared for the students’ well-being.

The Board of Trustees said a successful candidate will be an experienced and accomplished academic leader with high energy and drive and an engaging personality.

Rev. Patrick McGrath, S.J., said the Board of Trustees is working to find a candidate to carry on the Jesuit tradition. He said the candidate will reflect Jesuit education at Marquette versus other Jesuit institutions.

McGrath said laypeople and Jesuits are all being considered as candidates. He said the Jesuits have a long formation that may help them stick out.

“(Jesuit) formation can take up to twenty years,” McGrath said.

Jesuits are noted for their educational, charitable and missionary works. Having a Jesuit president could help ensure the mission of the university is routinely promoted.

McGrath said the best candidate will be someone who can lead from their faith and live it like President Lovell.

“Candidates are kept confidential, but the process will be transparent with information,” Michaels said.

The Board of Trustees said they hope to have an announcement by the end of the calendar year.

Anyone can still provide their input on expectations for the next president by filling out the online form or nominate a candidate through the Isaacson, Miller website.

This story was written by Gabriel Mannion. He can be reached at [email protected].