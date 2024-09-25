Scholars engage in social justice discussion

Burke Scholars discussed Matthew Desmond’s “Poverty, by America” at their book club.

The Burke Scholars Program hosted its first book club of the semester on Sept. 17th. Students gathered in the Alumni Memorial Union to discuss Matthew Desmond’s “Poverty, by America” over Ian’s Pizza.

Among the participants were Marquette University’s 40 Burke Scholars, a group of Marquette students from Wisconsin who were selected for their commitment to service and social justice in Milwaukee and surrounding local communities.

The event included conversations about potential root causes and solutions to poverty in the United States. Topics ranged from the government’s role in ending poverty, to how childcare can help play a role in reducing poverty in America.

Students got to participate in a four corners discussion, where they voiced their opinions on topics raised by saying they agree/strongly agree or disagree/strongly disagree with statements about poverty that were made by event facilitator and Burke Scholars Program assistant, Leticia Alavez-Lopez.

There were some statements that prompted a unanimous response from the group, including the statement that “the criminal justice system unfairly targets those who are impoverished.” After choosing their side, students had the opportunity to justify and explain their stance, leading to an informative and insightful group conversation.

Being a Burke Scholar usually requires a high level of commitment. Students selected to be part of the Burke Scholars program receive a full-ride scholarship and must engage in 10 hours of community service per week. They must also attend bimonthly evening seminars that focus on “reflection, team building and social justice issues in Milwaukee and beyond” along with an annual summer retreat.

Those who are given this opportunity try to not underestimate the responsibility that comes with being selected as a Burke scholar, however, some fulfill their responsibilities differently than others.

Aiden Vosniak, a sophomore Burke Scholar in the College of Education, said that he enjoyed working with kids in high school and that being a Burke Scholar allowed him to continue to pursue those values as a college student.

Carmelo Knight, a sophomore Burke Scholar in the College of Arts and Sciences was vocal during the group conversation. A question was posed about whether charity can do more to help solve poverty than the government. Knight shed light on how it is challenging for people to do things that the government does not people to do.

“There are only two ways to go against what the government wants, and one of them is to overthrow it.” said Knight.

In an interview with the Marquette Wire, he talked about how he was drawn to the prospect of being able to serve in a community that he called home for his entire childhood.

“I would much rather be going to school [in Milwaukee] and doing service while I’m in school rather than going to school out of state and not do anything outside of campus.” Knight added.

Dayanara Sanchez, a first year in the College of Communication, highlighted how she wants to be able to explore Milwaukee from a different lens as a Burke scholar.

“I was always busy with either school or extracurriculars. So, I never got to see [Milwaukee] in a way that other people my age got to see it.” Sanchez said.

Outside of their service obligations, the Burke Scholars also talk about how being part of the group is like being part of a family. Specifically, students highlighted their annual summer retreats that occur before school starts.

“At retreats, we get to actually spend time as Burkes and we can talk about things that are not school centered.” Carmelo Knight said.

The next Burke Scholar book club will be on Monday, November 19. The event will be open to all Marquette students.

This story was written by Sahil Gupta. He can be reached at [email protected].