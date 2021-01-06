Pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

With the inauguration now two weeks away, large numbers of armed Trump supporters breached barricades surrounding the Capitol building after a joint session of Congress met to certify the election results of the 2020 election.

Following an objection to certify the election results of the state of Arizona, a protest outside of the White House in support of Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the election has been fraudulent turned into a violent charge to breach the Capitol building.

Rioters have broken into the Capitol building itself and broke into the House floor where election results were being certified just moments ago.

President Donald Trump has asked for “everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful,” in a tweet sent out as individuals broke windows and climbed the steps of the Capitol building.

At least one woman has been shot in an altercation between law enforcement and rioters. Her identity remains unknown.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has stated that President Trump has ordered the National Guard to aid D.C. police officers.

President-Elect Joe Biden called for the mob to stand down and denounced their violent actions. He also called for President Trump to go on national television to call off the mob.

“This is an assault on the citadel of liberty … let me be very clear, the scenes of chaos at the capitol do not reflect a true America,” Biden said. “President Trump, step up.”

Trump then addressed the events in a video via Twitter.

“It’s time to go home,” he said. Yet, Trump still claimed that the election was fraudulent and called his supporters “special” and that he loved them.

This story is still updating.

This story was written by Benjamin Wells. He can be reached at benjamin.wells@marquette.edu