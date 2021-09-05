Night Zine Playlist

Reese Seberg, General Manager of Marquette Radio|September 5, 2021

While some people prefer daytime activities, others thrive at night. Night time can be great for going out to dinner, watching the stars or experiencing the city in a new way.

A playlist for your after-dark summer adventures is almost a necessity, regardless of what you’re doing. MUR has all of your music necessities covered with the Night Zine Playlist, and the vibes are immaculate.

  1. Midnight City – M83
  2. Let It Happen – Tame Impala
  3. The Spins – Mac Miller
  4. Kiwi – Harry Styles
  5. People – The 1975
  6. L$D – A$AP Rocky
  7. Softcore – The Neighbourhood
  8. waves – Tame Impala Remix – Miguel, Tame Impala
  9. She’s My Collar (feat. Kali Uchis) – Gorillaz, Kali Uchis
  10. 142 – Inner Wave
  11. boys r dumb! duh! – Sophie Cates
  12. Night Ride – The Growlers
  13. Graffiti – CHRVCHES
  14. Kamikaze – Omar Apollo
  15. Day N’ Nite (nightmare) – Kid Cudi
  16. hard to breathe – bugsy
  17. Lost in Translation – The Neighbourhood
  18. Borderline – Tame Impala
  19. 45 – Bleachers

This article was written by Reese Seberg. She can be reached at reese.seberg@marquette.edu.