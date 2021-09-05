Night Zine Playlist
While some people prefer daytime activities, others thrive at night. Night time can be great for going out to dinner, watching the stars or experiencing the city in a new way.
A playlist for your after-dark summer adventures is almost a necessity, regardless of what you’re doing. MUR has all of your music necessities covered with the Night Zine Playlist, and the vibes are immaculate.
- Midnight City – M83
- Let It Happen – Tame Impala
- The Spins – Mac Miller
- Kiwi – Harry Styles
- People – The 1975
- L$D – A$AP Rocky
- Softcore – The Neighbourhood
- waves – Tame Impala Remix – Miguel, Tame Impala
- She’s My Collar (feat. Kali Uchis) – Gorillaz, Kali Uchis
- 142 – Inner Wave
- boys r dumb! duh! – Sophie Cates
- Night Ride – The Growlers
- Graffiti – CHRVCHES
- Kamikaze – Omar Apollo
- Day N’ Nite (nightmare) – Kid Cudi
- hard to breathe – bugsy
- Lost in Translation – The Neighbourhood
- Borderline – Tame Impala
- 45 – Bleachers
This article was written by Reese Seberg. She can be reached at reese.seberg@marquette.edu.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.