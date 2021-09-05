While some people prefer daytime activities, others thrive at night. Night time can be great for going out to dinner, watching the stars or experiencing the city in a new way.

A playlist for your after-dark summer adventures is almost a necessity, regardless of what you’re doing. MUR has all of your music necessities covered with the Night Zine Playlist, and the vibes are immaculate.

Midnight City – M83 Let It Happen – Tame Impala The Spins – Mac Miller Kiwi – Harry Styles People – The 1975 L$D – A$AP Rocky Softcore – The Neighbourhood waves – Tame Impala Remix – Miguel, Tame Impala She’s My Collar (feat. Kali Uchis) – Gorillaz, Kali Uchis 142 – Inner Wave boys r dumb! duh! – Sophie Cates Night Ride – The Growlers Graffiti – CHRVCHES Kamikaze – Omar Apollo Day N’ Nite (nightmare) – Kid Cudi hard to breathe – bugsy Lost in Translation – The Neighbourhood Borderline – Tame Impala 45 – Bleachers

This article was written by Reese Seberg. She can be reached at reese.seberg@marquette.edu.