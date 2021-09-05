Hidden Gems in Milwaukee

While summer is typically associated with carefree fun and many hours in the sun, with the latter comes a characteristic of the season that not everyone loves: The heat.

Here are a few underrated places to visit and things to try around Milwaukee, once the blazing sun has finally let the city cool down.

ComedySportz

ComedySportz’s unique improv format is now beloved in 24 cities across the world, but it actually started right here in Milwaukee. Since 1984, two teams of improv players compete against each other in games with suggestions from the audience. There is no rehearsal necessary.

Shows are being hosted on Friday and Saturday nights at their main area, located at 420 S. 1st street, at 7:30 and 10 p.m. for $10 a ticket. Late night shows, which start at midnight are not being offered this summer due to COVID-19, but you can still enjoy the comedic stylings of the other matches.

Hangman Tours

Those looking for something a little out of the ordinary may be interested in what Hangman Tours has to offer. Popular tours include The Cream City Cannibal Tour, which allows adults to walk in the steps of serial killer Jefferey Dahmer, or The Milwauking Dead, a walk tour leading through Milwaukee's darkest and most macabre history. There's even a three-hour ghost hunting experience with real paranormal investigators.

Prices vary depending on what experience you’re looking for, but if you are someone who can’t wait another few months until Halloween, Hangman Tours might help tide you over.

Hamburger Mary’s

Hamburger Mary’s is a classic LGBTQ+ themed restaurant chain that can be fun for the whole family.

The kitschy environment and flamboyant servers have earned the burger joint the motto of being an “open-air bar and grille for open-minded people.” Although the titular hamburgers are famous in their own right, Hamburger Mary’s is popular for its drag shows and events held by drag queens. The Milwaukee location offers karaoke on Thursday nights, Bingo on Wednesday nights and “Dining with Divas” every Friday and Saturday night.

Pizza Shuttle

Located on the East Side, Pizza Shuttle is a staple of Milwaukee's late-night food scene. The restaurant offers pickup and dine-in options until midnight, and is available for delivery until 3 a.m. daily.

Traditional pizza is popular, but pizza options like Gyro, Buffalo Mac and Cheese, Philly Cheesesteak, Nacho and Hawaiian Pig Roast make Pizza Shuttle stand out from many on-campus options like Papa John’s.

Lake Michigan

For those looking to save their money, look no further than the iconic Lake Michigan. Just a mile and a half away from campus is one of the wonders of the Midwest, with no admission price required. A walk along the lakefront offers views of sculptures, the water and the Milwaukee skyline. Walking alone might give pedestrians a sense of peace and time to think, while a journey with friends can offer laughs and great conversation with a beautiful backdrop.

This story was written by Nora McCaughey. She can be reached at eleanor.mccaughey@marquette.edu.