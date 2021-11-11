Gratitude Playlist: Songs For Giving Thanks
With Thanksgiving coming up, there’s no better time to show gratitude and give thanks. These songs will remind you how much there is to be grateful for.
Thank You- Led Zeppelin
In My Life- The Beatles
Blessings- Chance The Rapper (Feat. Jamila Woods)
Days- The Kinks
What A Wonderful World- Louis Armstrong
Gratitude- Beastie Boys
Kind & Generous- Natalie Merchant
Wild Heart- Bleachers
Thanks to You- The Flaming Lips
You’re My Best Friend- Queen
Thank You- Dido
Bless The Broken Road- Rascal Flatts
Thank You For Loving Me- Bon Jovi
Your Song- Elton John
This- Darius Rucker
Glad You Exist- Dan + Shay
Have Faith- Mt. Joy (Feat. Liz Vice)
Nothing Without You- The Weeknd
Honeybee- The Head And The Heart
Gratitude- Earth, Wind & Fire
This article was written by Clare Lindstrom. She can be reached at clare.lindstrom@marquette.edu.