Gratitude Playlist: Songs For Giving Thanks

With Thanksgiving coming up, there’s no better time to show gratitude and give thanks. These songs will remind you how much there is to be grateful for.

Thank You- Led Zeppelin

In My Life- The Beatles

Blessings- Chance The Rapper (Feat. Jamila Woods)

Days- The Kinks

What A Wonderful World- Louis Armstrong

Gratitude- Beastie Boys

Kind & Generous- Natalie Merchant

Wild Heart- Bleachers

Thanks to You- The Flaming Lips

You’re My Best Friend- Queen

Thank You- Dido

Bless The Broken Road- Rascal Flatts

Thank You For Loving Me- Bon Jovi

Your Song- Elton John

This- Darius Rucker

Glad You Exist- Dan + Shay

Have Faith- Mt. Joy (Feat. Liz Vice)

Nothing Without You- The Weeknd

Honeybee- The Head And The Heart

Gratitude- Earth, Wind & Fire

This article was written by Clare Lindstrom. She can be reached at clare.lindstrom@marquette.edu.