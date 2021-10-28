MUR’s Ultimate Halloween Playlist

Whether you prefer hip-hop or classic rock, spooky or silly, this playlist has all of your Halloween needs covered.

Thriller — Michael Jackson

The Monster Mash — Bobby “Boris” Pickett, The Crypt-Kickers

Werewolves of London — Warren Zevon

Time Warp — The Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast

Psycho Killer — Talking Heads

Cannibal — Kesha

The Monster — Eminem, Rihanna

Maneater — Nelly Furtado

Creep — TLC

Monster — Kanye West, JAY-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Bon Iver

Dr. Frankenstein — Ice Cube

5% TINT — Travis Scott

The Boogieman — Tech N9ne

Take What You Want (feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott) — Post Malone

Living Dead Girl — Rob Zombie

Highway to Hell — AC/DC

Toxic Valentine — All Time Low

Somebody’s Watching Me — Rockwell

Supermassive Black Hole — Muse

I Put A Spell On You — Nina Simone

Witchy Woman — Eagles

Hex Girl — Moon Sisters, The Nostalgia Girls

Monster — Lady Gaga

Bring Me To Life — Evanescence

She Wolf — Shakira

(Don’t Fear) The Reaper — Blue Öyster Cult

Black Magic Woman — Fleetwood Mac

Zombie — The Cranberries

Halloween — Phoebe Bridgers

Drunk on Halloween — Wallows

This article was written by Grace Flynn. She can be reached at grace.a.flynn@marquette.edu.