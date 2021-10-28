MUR’s Ultimate Halloween Playlist
Whether you prefer hip-hop or classic rock, spooky or silly, this playlist has all of your Halloween needs covered.
Thriller — Michael Jackson
The Monster Mash — Bobby “Boris” Pickett, The Crypt-Kickers
Werewolves of London — Warren Zevon
Time Warp — The Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast
Psycho Killer — Talking Heads
Cannibal — Kesha
The Monster — Eminem, Rihanna
Maneater — Nelly Furtado
Creep — TLC
Monster — Kanye West, JAY-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Bon Iver
Dr. Frankenstein — Ice Cube
5% TINT — Travis Scott
The Boogieman — Tech N9ne
Take What You Want (feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott) — Post Malone
Living Dead Girl — Rob Zombie
Highway to Hell — AC/DC
Toxic Valentine — All Time Low
Somebody’s Watching Me — Rockwell
Supermassive Black Hole — Muse
I Put A Spell On You — Nina Simone
Witchy Woman — Eagles
Hex Girl — Moon Sisters, The Nostalgia Girls
Monster — Lady Gaga
Bring Me To Life — Evanescence
She Wolf — Shakira
(Don’t Fear) The Reaper — Blue Öyster Cult
Black Magic Woman — Fleetwood Mac
Zombie — The Cranberries
Halloween — Phoebe Bridgers
Drunk on Halloween — Wallows
This article was written by Grace Flynn. She can be reached at grace.a.flynn@marquette.edu.