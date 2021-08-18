Day Zine Playlist
Looking for the perfect playlist for your daytime adventures this summer? In coordination with the publication of the Marquette Zine: Day, MUR has crafted the ultimate, easy-listening playlist. Whether you are headed to Bradford Beach for the day or grabbing brunch with a friend, this playlist can suit all of your music needs.
- See the World – Caamp
- Astrovan – Mt. Joy
- I Wanna Get Better – Bleachers
- the angel of 8th ave. – Gang of Youths
- Space Song – Beach House
- Feel It All Around – Washed Out
- Kenny – Still Woozy
- Loved – levitation room
- Shanghai – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Ophelia – The Lumineers
- Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers
- Black Licorice – Peach Pit
- Postcard – Small Black
- Into the Sun – These Days
- Way It Goes – Hippo Campus
This article was written by Reese Seberg. She can be reached at reese.seberg@marquette.edu.