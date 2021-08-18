Day Zine Playlist

Looking for the perfect playlist for your daytime adventures this summer? In coordination with the publication of the Marquette Zine: Day, MUR has crafted the ultimate, easy-listening playlist. Whether you are headed to Bradford Beach for the day or grabbing brunch with a friend, this playlist can suit all of your music needs.

See the World – Caamp Astrovan – Mt. Joy I Wanna Get Better – Bleachers the angel of 8th ave. – Gang of Youths Space Song – Beach House Feel It All Around – Washed Out Kenny – Still Woozy Loved – levitation room Shanghai – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Ophelia – The Lumineers Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers Black Licorice – Peach Pit Postcard – Small Black Into the Sun – These Days Way It Goes – Hippo Campus

This article was written by Reese Seberg. She can be reached at reese.seberg@marquette.edu.