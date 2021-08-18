Day Zine Playlist

Reese Seberg, General Manager of Marquette Radio|August 18, 2021

Looking for the perfect playlist for your daytime adventures this summer? In coordination with the publication of the Marquette Zine: Day, MUR has crafted the ultimate, easy-listening playlist. Whether you are headed to Bradford Beach for the day or grabbing brunch with a friend, this playlist can suit all of your music needs.

  1. See the World – Caamp
  2. Astrovan – Mt. Joy
  3. I Wanna Get Better – Bleachers
  4. the angel of 8th ave. – Gang of Youths
  5. Space Song – Beach House
  6. Feel It All Around – Washed Out
  7. Kenny – Still Woozy
  8. Loved – levitation room
  9. Shanghai – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
  10. Ophelia – The Lumineers
  11. Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers
  12. Black Licorice – Peach Pit
  13. Postcard – Small Black
  14. Into the Sun – These Days
  15. Way It Goes – Hippo Campus

This article was written by Reese Seberg. She can be reached at reese.seberg@marquette.edu. 