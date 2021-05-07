Fashion Friday: Under the cap and gown

Graduation season is just around the corner. Photo courtesy of the Office of Marketing and Communications

Graduation is drawing near, and due to Marquette University’s recent in-person ceremony announcement and pertinence in my life, the last issue of Fashion Fridays will be a guide to graduation fashion. For those of you who question the importance of an outfit due to its concealment under a black cap and gown, remember: What’s on the inside truly matters most.

Whether this leads you to a vintage shift dress, a trendy silhouette or a unique ensemble, be sure it is true to you. With so much commotion going on, it can be hard to prioritize finding something to wear on this special day. Here are a few suggestions that may help steer you in the right direction:

The Silk Slip Dress

Ever so popular right now, the silk slip dress is an easy, breezy way to dress up and keep cool this late spring season. Given its popularity, the silk slip dress can be found in a variety of slightly different silhouettes and a plethora of patterns, offering some elements of uniqueness. Due to its simple renderings, the silk slip dress can be dressed up with heels or wedges, jewelry and any other form of accessories, making it a completed look.

Whimsical White

A classic graduation dress color, the color white symbolizes freshness and celebration. With its ever-presence in spring and summer fashion, there are unlimited amounts of styles available to be worn. In other words, make it your own! Although white is a pretty simple and plain color, the adventure is in the silhouette, the texture and styling. The best aspect about a white dress is its classic appeal and easy ability to be brought to personalized new heights.

Jumpsuit

Despite hitting its height of popularity a few years ago, a jumpsuit remains a classic in my opinion. Personally, I prefer a draped silhouette with a cowl neck, but there are a multitude of options to choose from. Jumpsuits are flattering for a wide range of body types as well, the perfect combination of comfy chic.

The overarching theme present in these three outfit suggestions are their adaptability to personal style. I think that personal style is one of the most important things to discover about oneself, so have fun with it for this special event!

Note from the author:

As this is my last edition of Fashion Fridays in my Marquette career, I wanted to thank all of my readers for their support over the past few years. Bisous!

This story was written by Mary Hanna. She can be reached at mary.hanna@marquette.edu.