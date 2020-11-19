Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist
Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:
Reese Seberg, Station General Manager
Foo Fighters – Everlong
Bella Lazarski, Assistant General Manager
Peach Pit – Denny’s Garage
Emily Bittman, Music Director
Rico Nasty – OHFR?
Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director
Daði Freyr – Think About Things
Maggie Riley, Publicist
Ximena Sariñana – Nostalgia
Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer
Billy Ocean – Love Really Hurts Without You
Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer
The Rolling Stones – She’s A Rainbow