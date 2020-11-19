Marquette Radio’s Weekly Wednesday Staff Playlist

Reese Seberg, General Manager of Marquette Radio|November 19, 2020

Every Wednesday, each Marquette Radio staff member selects one song they have been listening to on repeat, which is then added to a weekly playlist. Here are this week’s staff picks:

 

 

Reese Seberg, Station General Manager

Foo Fighters – Everlong

Bella Lazarski, Assistant General Manager

Peach Pit – Denny’s Garage

Emily Bittman, Music Director

Rico Nasty – OHFR?

Grace Flynn, Assistant Music Director

Daði Freyr – Think About Things

Maggie Riley, Publicist

Ximena Sariñana – Nostalgia

Randi Haseman, Arts & Entertainment Audio Content Producer

Billy Ocean – Love Really Hurts Without You

Joseph Beaird, News Audio Content Producer

The Rolling Stones – She’s A Rainbow

 