Students share alternative Easter celebrations
Easter is a time when many families gather, churchgoers congregate and grandiose meals are prepared to celebrate the holiday. This year, however, church doors were closed and families had to stay at home, forcing some students to adapt their plans.
Though the circumstances were not ideal, many students said they made the most of the holiday by celebrating with those closest to them, watching remote services and eating lots of food.
Finley Gresnick, a first-year in the College of Communication, said her family watched a church service on TV.
She said it was important to them to still have a service and celebrate the holiday despite everything going on, especially because of its importance in the Church setting. After the service, Gresnick’s family made their traditional Easter dinner with ham, mashed potatoes and more.
“Being at home for Easter is definitely a change, but it went great,” she said.
Overall amid the quarantine, Gresnick said she is trying to have a more positive outlook on the new situation.
“Adjusting at home has been fine, I’m definitely getting a lot done, but I would love to see my friends,” Gresnick said. “As a really social and busy person, it’s very weird to stay in one place. I cannot wait until the day I can see everyone; it will be so exciting.”
Olivia Antony, a sophomore in the College of Communication, said her family also planned to celebrate Easter by watching a service on television and then eating a meal together.
Antony added that she can’t yet comprehend that what is going on with COVID-19 is real.
“Adjusting (to being at home) has gotten easier, but it’s weird,” Antony said in an email. “I don’t feel like it’s real and I just miss other people now.”
One quarantine tip many students have in common is trying to stick to a daily routine.
Rose Hetz, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, said she has been adapting to being at home and trying to stick to a set routine.
“I try to wake up at the same time every day and follow the schedule I had at school. It’s been hard, but I just try to take it day by day,” Hetz said.
She said she took a break from her daily routine of online classes for Easter, celebrating with just her immediate family.
This story was written by Grace Kwapil. She can be reached at grace.kwapil@marquette.edu.