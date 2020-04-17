Students share alternative Easter celebrations

Although this Easter was different for many students, some were still able to decorate eggs and spend time with family in light of the holiday spirit. Photo via Flickr

Easter is a time when many families gather, churchgoers congregate and grandiose meals are prepared to celebrate the holiday. This year, however, church doors were closed and families had to stay at home, forcing some students to adapt their plans.

Though the circumstances were not ideal, many students said they made the most of the holiday by celebrating with those closest to them, watching remote services and eating lots of food.

Finley Gresnick, a first-year in the College of Communication, said her family watched a church service on TV.

She said it was important to them to still have a service and celebrate the holiday despite everything going on, especially because of its importance in the Church setting. After the service, Gresnick’s family made their traditional Easter dinner with ham, mashed potatoes and more.

“Being at home for Easter is definitely a change, but it went great,” she said.

Overall amid the quarantine, Gresnick said she is trying to have a more positive outlook on the new situation.

“Adjusting at home has been fine, I’m definitely getting a lot done, but I would love to see my friends,” Gresnick said. “As a really social and busy person, it’s very weird to stay in one place. I cannot wait until the day I can see everyone; it will be so exciting.”

Olivia Antony, a sophomore in the College of Communication, said her family also planned to celebrate Easter by watching a service on television and then eating a meal together.

She said this year’s Easter celebration was more casual because it was just her and her parents. They watched a service and brought food for her friend’s family.

“The service was nice … I liked that I could watch in the comfort of my own home,” Antony said in an email. “Helping my friend’s family was really heart warming and I loved that I did some giving on the Easter holiday. It got a little emotional because they really did appreciate it and (bringing them a meal) made their day.”

Antony added that she can’t yet comprehend that what is going on with COVID-19 is real.

“Adjusting (to being at home) has gotten easier, but it’s weird,” Antony said in an email. “I don’t feel like it’s real and I just miss other people now.”

One quarantine tip many students have in common is trying to stick to a daily routine.

Rose Hetz, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, said she has been adapting to being at home and trying to stick to a set routine.

“I try to wake up at the same time every day and follow the schedule I had at school. It’s been hard, but I just try to take it day by day,” Hetz said.

She said she took a break from her daily routine of online classes for Easter, celebrating with just her immediate family.

For Hetz, going to mass on Easter has been a family tradition.

“My family likes going to mass, and we always go on Easter Sunday so it was weird to not go this year,” Hetz said. “But Easter is just a time for me to get together with my family and celebrate each other’s company surround by lots of food.”

This story was written by Grace Kwapil. She can be reached at grace.kwapil@marquette.edu.