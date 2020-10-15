University cancels mid-semester and Easter break for the 2021 spring semester

Spring semester will begin one week later than normal. Marquette Wire Stock Photo

A letter from Provost Kimo Ah Yun sent to the Marquette community announced the removal of mid-semester and Easter break for the 2021 spring semester.

The spring semester this year will start on Jan. 25, 2021, a week later than usual, according to the letter.

In replacement of spring break, the university plans to have four “mental health days” throughout the semester. Feb. 8, March 10, April 20 and May 5 have all be designated as days to “recharge.”

“The Mental Health Days will provide students the opportunity to rest and recharge while also reducing unnecessary travel,” the letter said.

April 2, Good Friday, will still be observed as a university-wide holiday.

The letter also said the university plans to hold spring semester final exams in-person for the week of May 10.

This story was written by Ben Wells. He can be reached at benjamin.wells@marquette.edu.